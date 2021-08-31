review of the horror film with Amanda Seyfried

It is available in the catalog Netflix from Thursday 29 April The appearance of things, new horror with Amanda Seyfried of which we propose our review. Freshly nominated for the 2021 Oscars for Mank, the actress stars in a ghost story written and directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. The appearance of things (Things Heard & Seen the original title) is an adaptation of the short story by Elizabeth Brundage All Things Cease To Appear. The starting point of the story is quite classic. We are in 1980 and a young couple from Manhattan decide, for reasons related to his career, to move to an isolated country house. Adapting to the new condition is not easy, especially because obscure presences are hidden within the home.

Amanda Seyfried plays the role of Catherine, James Norton those of her husband George. Next to them, in the cast, too Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, F. Murray Abraham and Jack Cole. The film, halfway between real horror and thriller, is part of a heavily exploited trend, both on the big screen and in serial products. To give a fairly recent example, just think of The Haunting of Bly Manor, second chapter of Mike Flanagan’s anthology series. Let’s see in our review de The appearance of things if, beyond the most immediate references, the new Netflix horror has something to say.

Index:

Portrait of a family with a ghost – The appearance of things, the review

The appearance of things is the story of Catherine and George Claire. She is a restorer, he is a professor of art history, they have a four-year-old daughter, Franny. When George gets a job at a Hudson Valley high school, the little family leaves Manhattan to move to the countryside. A large house, a certain economic stability and the luxury of reinventing a new life away from the New York chaos seem good foundations for building a future. Instead, even before the ghosts, there are already much more concrete torments to undermine the balance of the couple. Catherine suffers from a latent eating disorder, George is too ambitious and selfish and in general theirs isn’t quite the happiest of marriages. Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini tell us the story of a couple struggling with frustrations and dormant grudges; a story of misunderstandings and lies on which to graft the horror element.

Not only that, almost immediately the screenplay deploys various elements and various characters in the field, which broaden the narrative horizon but at the same time end up weighing down the plot. Paradoxically the ghost story becomes just one of several subplots and, in some ways, even the least interesting. In other words, we end up being more attentive to the events of the relationship between Catherine and George rather than the horror element itself. You understand and manage to appreciate the interdependence between the two levels of the story in the first act of the film; in the second the script frays, too many storylines and characters come into play, presented as crucial but which prove useless. The appearance of things does not keep the good initial premises and ends up spinning in circles, getting lost.

Analyses

We mentioned in the previous paragraph of our review as the incipit de The appearance of things is valid and creates the right atmosphere. We retrace the history of the Claires through a long flashback whose opening lines prepare the ground in the best way. Unfortunately, the urgency to open up various narrative lines and insert unexpected twists and revelations (which however are not so unexpected) gets the film off the rails, causing it to derail. The appearance of things proceeds by adding elements upon elements one on top of the other; bringing up religion, art, even a hint of the need for female emancipation.

It starts as in a classic horror, pleasantly old-fashioned, with a mystery to be revealed and in search of the history of the presences that inhabit the nineteenth-century home of the Claires. It starts like a horror and proceeds like a thriller where the focus jumps back and forth between the story of the haunted house and the secrets of the ambitious and elusive George. Too bad that the story limps conspicuously on both fronts, in a rather indigestible juxtaposition of ideas that Berman and Pulcini do not carry on in an engaging way. The film arrives at the end in trouble despite the full-bodied playing time, paying the faults of some unnecessarily dilated moments and leaving some narrative lines incomplete that remain sterile.

Technical considerations – The appearance of things, the review

Also from a technical point of view The appearance of things it has a fairly discontinuous trend. In the first act, albeit without particular flashes, the direction investigates characters, places and landscapes in a careful way; in the second, however, it loses some bite. There is no lack of a certain variety of fields and planes of the shots e some effect sequences, once again predominantly concentrated in the first half of the film. On the front of the stylistic elements typical of horror cinema there is a fair amount of work as regards the sound; not too frequent and all in all well integrated into the assembly the inevitable jumpscare.

The visual effects in the representation of presences leave a little to be desired; this especially in a sequence that shows a séance bordering on ridicule. The actors do the best they can sacrificed by dull dialogues, at times repetitive and banal. Amanda Seyfried focuses everything on its natural expressiveness e on the whole he succeeds in reviving the fortunes of his character. The latent tension, often due to abrupt truncations in the scenes which from this point of view should be the most representative. The end result is that of one little involvement; an almost nil emotional participation that turns too quickly into boredom.

Conclusions

Even with an interesting opening and a perhaps not very original story that could have what it takes to entertain, The appearance of things does not fully convince. With two hours of film behind you you get tired on a symbolic and pretentious ending and you quickly move on. We quickly forget about this horror that in the eagerness to tell everything gets lost along the way and leaves little or nothing.

Loading... Advertisements

Moving towards the conclusion of our review de The appearance of things, sorry to underline how the horror scene – except for rare, significant exceptions – often struggles to take the right path. And the film in question is no exception, fitting into the large handful of titles that leave the time they find and little else. Amanda Seyfried is one of the few, if not the only, reason to give a film a chance that we otherwise feel we should advise against. A film that is difficult to complete and that, once concluded, is easily forgotten.