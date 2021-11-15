review of the horror film with Britt Robertson • Universal Movies

We have seen Books of Blood, the horror film directed by Brannon Braga, with Britt Robertson. The film is now available on the digital platform Disney +. This is the review.

Loosely inspired by the series of terror tales by Clive Barker, the film focuses on three different stories of terror only apparently do not connect with each other. In the cast, with the rising star Britt Robertson, also Freda Foh Shen, Nicholas Campbell and Anna Friel.

THE FILM

The first story follows a girl (Britt Robertson) struggling with the after-effects of a terrible episode that shook his past. After running away from home, the girl finds herself in a Bed & Breakfast run by an elderly couple who hide a terrible secret. In the second story, however, a couple of criminals are looking for a priceless book, this search will lead them to a town devastated by a terrible event. In the third story, finally, a hunter of false mediums comes across a boy who seems to really have the power to speak with the dead, and in particular with his son who died some time before. As anticipated, all three stories only apparently they don’t seem connected.

DIRECTION AND SCRIPT

Without turning too much around, Books of Blood will soon be forgotten by fans of the horror genre. Brannon Braga, immature director from the world of television, puts together a product that little – or almost – marries with the terrifying atmospheres put in black and white by Clive Barker. The film is clearly created as the first chapter of a hypothetical horror franchise, but nevertheless it does not seem to have the right narrative and directorial strength to support this weight. In the Braga film the conditions are lacking to scare, justify further investments by Hulu, but above all the spirit of works by Barker, that then only one of the three stories brought to the screen is really present in the tales of the famous writer.

Leaving aside all good intentions, in Books of Blood there are indeed, the Braga film flounders between an almost anonymous narration and a bite-free script, where the sole interpretation of Britt Robertson seems to be garnering the right interest. The director tries with all his might to bring the tales of terror back to life Barker, but fails miserably without ever giving due weight to the characterization of the characters, but also to the settings, often the absolute protagonists of the writer’s stories. On the other hand, the last act in which all the pieces seem to connect in the right way is interesting.

CAST AND TECHNICAL ASPECT

As previously mentioned, the actor’s proof of Britt Robertson it is sumptuous. The young Hollywood star, with George Clooney in Tomorrowland, proves mature, but above all capable of giving emotions to the public even with just the look. The rest of the cast does not shine for skill, and records the only encouraging performance of the actress Anna Friel, here in the role of a hunter of false mediums, struggling among other things with the mourning of her little son who died of illness.

From an aesthetic point of view, Books of Blood does not enchant. Photography recalls, albeit in a faint way, those TV series of the early nineties, where aesthetics certainly were not the strong point. There is disappointment for the sets, as mentioned, absolutely far from the dark and sadistic settings present in the stories of Clive Barker.

CONCLUSION

After our words, not exactly flattering, we can safely assert that Books of Blood it is a missed opportunity, a film with enormous unexpressed potential, good for a different evening, and nothing more. The only good thing is the growth of Britt Robertson.

