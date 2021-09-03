review of the horror film with Nicolas Cage

Movie The Suicide Squad: review of James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad 2”

After the acclaimed psychedelic horror Mandy and the remarkable The color that came from space, adaptation of the horror story of the same name by HP Lovecraft, Nicolas Cage returns as the protagonist in Willy’s Wonderland, another horror that seems straight out of the eighties, see the hints a Killer Klowns from Outer Space, with Cage ready to take on a clique of creepy possessed animatronic puppets that wink at the iconic Killer doll.

In a remote village in the deepest of America, a man (Nicolas Cage) punches all the wheels of his roaring Camaro and is forced to become the keeper of Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned and dilapidated place that was once frequented by local families: a finished cleaning, your car will be refurbished. He does not in the least imagine that the diner is cursed and that its mechanical puppets guard, among their gears, the souls of a sect of Satanist serial killers who long ago sowed panic in the area. For the new keeper of the venue, all this will turn into a gory bloodshed as well as an unparalleled fun …

“Willy’s Wonderland” is pure fun, overcome the inevitable sensation of watching a movie based on the video game Five Nights at Freddy’s, the arrival of a practically silent Nicolas Cage and the “fighting” approach applied to fighting animatronics make the film particularly enjoyable from the point of view of violence and gore. In addition, the claustrophobic nightmare setting, the care in the characterization of the eight killer puppets, the particularly immersive soundtrack curated by the talented Émoi and the addition of some touches of very black humor make “Willy’s Wonderland” a great little film for a few connoisseurs. it has already gained a small cult following, naturally unfamiliar critics regardless.

“Willy’s Wonderland” is available on demand from August 12 and on DVD and Blu-ray starting September 15.

Curiosity

Nicolas Cage improvised the pinball ball which is itself based on the 1982 pinball machine Gottlieb table Devil’s Dare.

“PUNCH”, the fictional energy drink that Nicolas Cage’s character drinks in the film wrote on the can: “A fistful of caffeine for your snout”.

The script for the film, by newcomer GO Parsons, was at the top of the Blood List, a list of highly anticipated genre screenplays.

On June 25, 2021, screenwriter GO Parsons confirmed that American Mythology Productions is intent on releasing a comic series that will serve as a prequel to the film. The first issue will be published in October 2021.

Nicolas Cage personally produced the film as he was very protective of the script.

The name of the film changed from “Wally’s Wonderland” to “Willy’s Wonderland” to avoid running into legal problems.

The original animatronic characters Douglas Dog, Pauly Penguin, Beary Bear, Pirate Pete and Regina Rabbit have been replaced with Arty Alligator, Tito Turtle, Gus Gorilla, Knighty Knight and Cammy Chameleon.

Special effects for the film were created by production designer Molly Coffee, whose experience in designing and manufacturing puppets helped create the visual movement and appearance for the eight animatronic characters.

Liv’s quote: “He’s not the one trapped with them. They’re the ones who are trapped with him ”is a reference to Rorschach in prison in the film Watchmen.

According to director Kevin Lewis, the film is “The Pale Knight vs Killer Klowns”.

Despite the similarities, “Willy’s Wonderland” is not an adaptation of the video game “Five Nights at Freddy’s”.

The appearance of the animatronic crocodile was inspired by the Russian cartoon “Cheburashka”

Director Kevin Lewis credits the film Beyond the Black Rainbow (2010) by Panos Cosmatos the inspiration for “Willy’s Wonderland”. Panos worked with Nicolas Cage on the acclaimed “Mandy” (2018).

One of the producers, Grant Cramer, is the actor who played Mike Tobacco in “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” (1988).

When the trailer was released, several fans of the hugely popular horror video game “Five Nights at Freddy’s”, which has a film version in development by director Chris Columbus, pointed out that the plot of this film is exactly the same as that of “Freddy”. : People are attacked by animatronic characters in a restaurant like Chuck E. Cheese.

This is Nicolas Cage’s ninth horror film after Vampire stress (1988), The chosen one (2006), The last of the Templars (2011), Drive Angry (2011), Pay the Ghost – Evil walks among us (2015), Mom and Dad (2017), Mandy (2018) and The color that came from space (2019).

Christian Delgrosso, Kai Kadlec and Caylee Cowan lived together for a month while filming.

Director Kevin Lewis was impressed with Emily Tosta’s unique combination of tenacity and sensitivity and quickly realized she was perfect for the role of Liv.

Director Kevin Lewis returns to directing fourteen years after the crime drama The Third Nail (2007).

Actor Christian Delgrosso auditioned for the role of Evan, a read for the role of Bobby, and was ultimately cast to play the character of Aaron.

Director Kevin Lewis’ favorite Nicolas Cage film is “Vampire Stress” (1988).

Nicolas Cage was intrigued by the idea of ​​making a film without lines and in this film the actor is practically silent.

The soundtrack

The original music of the film is by Émoi, a film composer, music producer and multi-instrumentalist. In addition to writing the score and character songs for the film, Émoi also provided the speaking and singing voice for main villain Willy the Weasel. It was from the days of Nightmare Before Christmas that a composer attempted such a feat and accomplished it with such success that he amassed millions of plays on YouTube Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

The soundtrack also includes the songs "Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd and "Gone" by The Weeknd.

