Review of “The Humans”, a family meal taken to the extreme by Stephen Karam

The appropriately titled film focuses on a family gathering on Thanksgiving Day. And it is in this family that we find a variety of individuals, whose characteristics can easily be identified with people close to the viewer. That’s right, his personality is simultaneously so specific and so open, that it gives the mind the possibility of relating this family to ours.

The Humans takes family meals and their respective elements to the extreme. It is a story full of paranoia, whose outcome is inevitably presented as a terrifying sequence, without losing the daily life in which the film lives.

This film takes place in New York, where one of the sisters has moved in with her boyfriend. Her two-story apartment is still empty, giving an almost apocalyptic setting. The soundscape, which is truly exemplary, helps in this. Integrates constant and intriguing sounds coming from the upper apartment or the laundry room; peace, when it occurs, is interrupted; it is a chaos concentrated in a closed location, where our characters are given no choice but to coexist under an element of brutal pressure, which is presented both in the text of the film and in its location.

Casual conversations lay the groundwork for desperate family secrets, dramas and contradictions, where a truly dysfunctional family is given a glimpse, but after endlessly criticizing each other and believing they know more than the other, they embrace and remind each other how much they love each other. like family. Do we believe them? The film, among all its chaos, does offer genuine intimate moments. There is a love, there is a connection, it is undeniable, but communication is probably lost between the different ways of being and thinking of individuals. Are all families like this? Do family conflicts have in the deepest of their causes the lack of listening and good communication?

And it is that the film concentrates tremendously on his act and his speech manages to go beyond words. In addition, the fact that the play is transferred to the cinema is given with a justification, thanks to the cinematographic technique. It is a debut, far from a perfect technique. Karam is far from Kubrick, but he already demonstrates an understanding of the power of the camera and its setting. He offers a diversity of shots where he walks away from the family, a wall, a window or a door separates them from it. They are wide shots that distance the protagonists, thus giving a feeling of spectators, although theatrical, which also leads to a better understanding of the dynamics through which the family navigates, distant, sometimes cold, and this on the surface, well laughs and gossip jump like masks to make time, not confront what torments them, what precisely divides them.

It is a bomb whose countdown can no longer be stopped. It takes us to an explosion of emotions, where each actor manages to deliver memorable performances. Richard Jenkins delivers a formidable performance as the family patriarch, a man who proclaims confidence and pride in his character and sees it as a universal way of life for the entire family, denying himself the chance to recognize that those who around him need a different way of living and expressing themselves. At the same time, he is giving in to the fact that his own proud way of being has not given him the best results. Despite his obvious character, his insecurities shape him and prevent him from being as affectionate with his daughters as he should be, and Jenkins manages to convey all this and much more in a splendid way that breaks down the walls of dialogue and achieves be expressed bodily.

Same case, and in a very unexpected way, but what a pleasant surprise, with Amy Schumer, in the role of the older sister, she delivers a very beautiful and moving vulnerability. Her stress is shown not only by her performance, but, returning to directing, she is one of the few characters of whom the camera gives away close-ups that indicate constant concern: nothing is certain for her.

Apart from the complexity of each individual that appears, the clashes between them become fascinating: from their work decisions, love life, religion… The contrasts seem to be the focus in an evening that for a family should always be pleasant, the space in which they live does not support, it awakens more prejudices and phobias that only manage to close them more and more. Lighting plays a vital role as well, eluding a dark space and on a par with light colors. The lights inside the apartment constantly suffer and stop working, you can imagine that this only causes the tension to grow.

The final scene is the result of all of the above. The Humans It is a simple film, both in its form and in its text, but it takes this simplicity to another level, provoking feelings that one should find in a perverse and macabre horror film, but not in a family drama. However, the genuine moments persist, speeches given from the soul, which heal both the protagonists and the viewer, providing a hopeful light, an assurance that, although perhaps very deep, there is love, which may be a option more than the birth of all the conflict.