review of the latest film with Gigi Proietti

Cinema and its times

It is therefore mainly with this foothold that the public will be able to approach I am Santa Claus. To whom he can only look at if not with a hint of melancholy and a sharp nostalgia as when the presence of a person is missing that we can however see revived through a mechanism such as that of cinema, belonging to the territories of memory par excellence. The story therefore slips away, the film is just a flow in which to find a friend, a father, a myth who, as his last role, played a character that will remain eternal and that will also remain in the minds of many spectators.

I am Santa Claus makes cinema an art that completely inhabits its own time and is denoted in these happy and poignant occasions that force us to come to terms with our feelings, going almost beyond the authentic features of the films. It hardly matters that, in fact, many times the tone of the work loses some of its grip by untying the various parts behind which the audience must stand. It is possible to better pass over that television patina to which the film seems to most adequately belong, instead coming out on the big screen hoping to bring the spectators into the hall. And even his story ends up bending to that presence, to that last apparition, of the gigantic Gigi Proietti: despite the short time that the minutes seem to remedy him, it is completely on him that we concentrate and focus our attention, our eyes, our heart.