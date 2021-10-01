review of the latest James Bond with Daniel Craig – MangaForever.net





Original title: No Time To Die Directed by: Cary Fukunaga Written by: Cary Fukunaga, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright , Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes Produced by: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Eon Productions Release: 30 September 2021, #soloalcinema Distribution: Universal Pictures Italia

With No Time To Die, the latest film starring Daniel Craig coming out of the September 30, 2021 after almost two years of waiting and postponements due to the pandemic, which definitively hangs up the martini, the person is celebrated James Bond and the myth 007.

From the first minutes of the film and from the daring opening sequence, it is clear that this is the film that will say goodbye to Daniel Craig, to the rebellious and human 007 and to the women in his life (the “ghost” of the Vesper of Eva Green, the Madeleine of Léa Seydoux and the Paloma of Ana De Armas). All women who seem to have cheated on him at some point, but is he the one who can’t trust anyone or is there something more beneath the surface?

The whole film – 2 hours and 45 in duration – is a gigantic farewell to Daniel Craig’s Bond, everything is spectacularized to the nth degree, especially the emotional part rather than the action one and this is perhaps the real surprise for this great long goodbye . All the elements and genres of the story are mixed (not agitated) together and are all aimed at an ever stronger ascending climax until the resounding final epilogue. The soundtrack of Hans Zimmer it is not the icing on the cake but the key element to emphasize this farewell.

No Time To Die: it’s all a matter of time

Directed by Cary Fukunaga follows all the possible action of the adrenaline sequences of No Time To Die to then stop on the characters in moments of reflection, of calm before and after the storm, and the last tribute to 007 also takes place through easter egg like the famous gunbarrel sequence repeated in various forms throughout the film, not just at the beginning to introduce the song of the opening credits which then gives the title to the film, played by Billie Eilish, which expresses all the pain for the time that inexorably passes and ticks in Bond’s life.

And it is precisely time that is the cornerstone of this last chapter craigano. Time not to die, time not to waste, time not to regret, time to look to the future and not to the past. After all, after the prologue in our Matera we move five years forward into the future and Bond is retired from the M16 but will have to retrace his steps after an old friend (Jeffrey Wright) will contact him, and this will lead him to the center of a plot that binds the dangerous Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), arrested five years earlier, Specter and Madeleine.

Finally, let’s spend two words on the reunion Craig-De Armas after Dinner with crime. She is the most interesting new entry in this film (more interesting than the disfigured villain of Rami Malek, almost imperceptible in the general picture and more focused on her transformation than on her own motivations and actions), exploited too little, showing an elegant but ironic, clumsy bond girl, whom we hope to see again in a next chapter when the heir will be announced by Craig. But for now there is no mention of heir because you have to stop for a long time to celebrate the farewell. Although we know the new 007 Nomi (Lashana Lynch) is not a film about inheritance for the future, but about here and now. There will be time later to discover the real next James Bond.

No Time To Die it is ultimately a manifesto film of Craig’s Bond, which aims to raise him to God, to elevate him to a myth to be celebrated in the years to come, almost as if we were in a cult. The cult of 007. Forever.