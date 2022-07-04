review of the life of the australian actress

The Australian actress has managed to become one of the most sought-after performers in Hollywood. She landed in Los Angeles over ten years ago and her career has only gone up. Learn more about the flesh and blood ‘Barbie’ in this video that is just a brief summary of Margot Robbie’s career. This blonde beauty was born on July 2, 1990, in Dalby, Queensland, Australia.

Although everyone knows her thanks to the success of her performance in the film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ together to Leonardo Di Caprio her career began many years ago and in the continent where she was born. Her first relevant role was in ‘Neighbors’ with the singer and actress Kylie Minogue. After working on several very successful series in her native country, she Margot decided to make the leap to Hollywood in the series ‘Pam Am’. After that she came his first foray into comedy with ‘Focus’ opposite Will Smith. Confirming with your paper Harley Quinn, in the hit supervillain movie, ‘Suicide Squadhis great ability as a performer that captivated critics.

Robbie has the ability to alternate performances in blockbuster films with prestigious roles such as the Biopic ‘I, Tonya’ with which he achieved his first Oscar nomination. Or playing Sharon Tate in ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’.

She also has ambitions as a businesswoman, in 2014 she founded ‘LuckyChap Entertainment’, with which she has participated in several films such as ‘Terminal’ or ‘A promising young woman’.

She is now working on her next movie where she plays the world’s best known doll ‘Barbie’ in which we will see her alongside Ryan Gosling.

