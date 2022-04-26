Review of ‘The Luminous (Shining Girls)’ (2022)

A twisted and addictive fantasy tale and psychological crime thriller whose script is not up to its performances.

The series follows Kirby Mazrachia Chicago newspaper archivist whose dream of becoming a journalist was put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that has left her in an uncertain reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to his assault, he teams up with the veteran reporter. Dan Velazquez to discover the identity of your attacker. As they realize that several unsolved cases are inextricably linkedKirby’s blurred reality and his personal traumas allow their attacker to always stay one step ahead of them.

A large number of women appear dead over sixty years at the hands of a man and showing the same signs of violence? Undoubtedly,

doesn’t seem like such a fanciful premise if we look at it from a realistic perspective. And there is something very interesting in the way this series plays with time because, if his villain represents one thing, it is that disgusting sexist violence that remains in our society regardless of time, generation or place. It is a devastating, close and tangible fact that

television fiction has drunk in innumerable productions.

However, for a AppleTV+ that continues its commitment to create different and relatively challenging content, realism is not attractive enoughfor which he has moved heaven and earth to look for an alternative that

curl the curl of some genres that we know very well on television. Therefore, created by silka louis and based on the homonymous bestseller by Lauren Beaulesthe new fiction that arrives on the platform this Friday is

a twisted fantasy tale and psychological crime thriller set across no less than six decades.

But it is not that it is such a groundbreaking and innovative proposalbecause even in its forms it has something of the first bars of ‘undon’

-curiously, the second season premieres on the same day- because, among other things that it is better not to mention now, while our protagonist

kirby (Elisabeth Moss) is living a specific moment,

suddenly everything around him changes until he comes face to face with a new reality. That’s why, especially at the beginning, when Kirby is on screen it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not, so

gives the feeling that as viewers we depend on a very unreliable narrator.

On purpose or not, here’s another simile that ties into the same theme in another heartbreaking way:

the lack of attention or, failing that, the doubt about its credibility

that throughout history women who face trauma like Kirby’s have suffered.

A struggle that is often too lonely. However, when this occurs

just one person who decides to really listen and go to the end of the matter is enough. In this case, the duty falls on the figure of Dan (Wagner Moura) who, despite dealing with his own demons, decides to blindly help Kirby in a process in which

is not aware of how much it will help our protagonist to rediscover herself.

For his part, Moss

another brilliant demonstration of that enormous talent he has for drama when it comes to embodying broken women. As for Moura, from his famous Pablo Escobar only forced Spanish remains and the truth is that

his active participation in the story seems somewhat shorter than expectedbut it also gives us a fantastic performance that leaves you wanting to know more about his character. However, in this section noteworthy is the charming and terrifying Jamie Bell (Rocketman) as Harperour enigmatic assassin.

For this villain, 25 years have passed between the first and second scenes in which he appears, but his physical appearance is still intact. In fact, since we already know her face from the beginning, the main mystery of the series is not so much based on discovering her real identity, but

what is hidden in his background and how and why he does what he does. It’s here where Luisa seems to deviate more from the novelbecause although it takes advantage of all that is good about it and expands it in some aspects,

Other elements change completely and lose much of that fantastic and disturbing touch, very Stephen King-like, that they have in the book..

However, it is not that these changes are going to greatly disappoint fans of the novel, because I think that

these bring a more striking focus around the figure of Harperat the same time that

a more universal look at the messages that both Beiles and Luisa intend to convey. Another matter is that the series is right when it comes to building its universe, because it is one of those proposals that require all our patience and attention and in which, if you blink, you may lose sight of some fundamental aspect of the plot. In this case,

scripts offer no chance to recoversince they also leave many unanswered questions after the end.

In this sense, the scripts

they are more concerned with carrying out a correct development of the protagonists

while they search for clues or analyze their next victim. Moreover, Louise don’t even waste time offering explanatory dialogues about the operation of his universewhich helps the fiction to remain for a long time as

a thriller with supernatural overtones as confusing as it is intriguing. Also frustrating, because

this causes the series to feel too contained and to suffer from a leisurely pace.

This is at least until everything is making a certain sense and, as soon as those revelations that embrace fantasy, fiction unfortunately, make an appearance ends up becoming very elaborate, somewhat predictable and its conflicts somewhat less credible. His biggest problem is that everything that surrounds a fantastic element in particular, contrasts too much with the seriousness of its themes. Not that this is a reason to laugh or raise our hands to our foreheads because, after all, this is the main axis of the novel, but

use it here as a late revelation and so on tiptoe instead of building the series from there, the truth is that it detracts from the impact and magic of the whole.

Nevertheless, ‘The Luminous’ is a thriller of remarkable technical and artistic bill that does what is necessary to

be as addictive as expectedwhile giving a certain twist to a genre often stuck in the same old. It is also true that the Moss, Moura and Bell trio make up the greatest attraction of fiction, and if this one deserves a chance, it is especially because

it is a real pleasure to see them interact like the great performers they are. And although it can sin of being too ambitious,

his intention to give a different voice to the victims of sexist violence is admirable.

‘The Luminous’ the premiere April 29 in AppleTV+.