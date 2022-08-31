Review of “The Mob Tailor”, Mark Rylance is impeccable in this elegant thriller

There’s a reason film adaptations of Arthur Conan Doyle novels continue to be made: no matter how many years have gone by, people never tire of a classic old-fashioned mystery. Although this type of story takes many forms, its classic formula full of revelations, mistrust and hilarious expository monologues is well known to all and never fails to captivate, a great recent example being the brilliant “Knives Out”. It’s no surprise then that Sherlock Holmes fanatic Graham Moore brings us “The Mafia Tailor”an exquisite story that will satisfy any lover of detective stories.

Leonard (Mark Rylance) and his young assistant, Mable (Zoey Deutch), run a tailor shop in Chicago, where their main customers are members of the mob. One night, two thugs (Dylan O’Brien and Johnny Flynn) knock on the store door and ask Leonard for a favor that lands him in a dangerous situation and puts at risk everything he has worked for, and even her own. life of him

Graham Moore, who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Enigma Code,” now takes the director’s chair, and he does so with great confidence and style. Despite taking place in a single location, the mystery and rhythm of the film help maintain the viewer’s interest, while the ingenious editing and photography prevent the work from falling into the theatricality that some productions of this type tend to have.

Added to his direction is the astute script written by himself and Johnathan McClain. Its many twists, interesting characters, and clever dialogue make “The Mafia Tailor” a piece that is as funny as it is intriguing: despite the fact that one has a constant sense of danger, the text makes sure to lighten the mood with several curiously funny interventions. Moore once again demonstrates his ability to surprise us with unexpected twists and tricks worthy of the best crime novels.

His group of assassins and thugs straight out of an Agatha Christie book are played by a cast ready for the task. It’s led by Mark Rylance (“Don’t Look Up”), whose passive, cunning air comes in quite handy for a protagonist as mysterious as he is tender. Only Rylance is able to tell the same joke twice and still provoke laughter in the viewer, without for a moment letting said action distract us from the main danger. His performance, very similar to the one that earned him an Oscar in “Bridge of Spies”, is a great exercise in subtlety that little by little reveals the multiple layers of a curious but captivating character.

He’s joined by the wonderful Zoey Deutch (“Fake Influencer”), Leonard’s quiet but observant assistant, with whom he has a father-daughter dynamic. Her interactions are the most tender in the film, and her role is instrumental in revealing the true emotions of the reserved man. Dylan O’Brien (“Love and Monsters”) and Johnny Flynn (“The Gun of Deception”) bring an energy and unpredictability needed to kick-start the plot, while Nikki Amuka-Bird (“Persuasion”) and Simon Russell Beale endow the work off a vibe of danger in their short appearances.

“The Mafia Tailor” makes great use of his resources to bring to life an entertaining story full of intrigue. Fans of classic thrillers will find this a good, simple source of fun and suspense (although veterans of the genre will probably guess some of its twists). It may not be as fine a product as the suits designed by its protagonist, but it’s definitely one worth seeing.

