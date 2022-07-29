Review of the movie ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

DC movies have a reputation for being too serious. To some extent they have managed to shed that dark and dour image in recent years, but it remains even in projects like The LEGO Batman Movie. Sometimes you can forget that superhero movies are for children.

That’s why DC League of Super-Pets, a total caricature with a self-referential sense of humor and an all-star cast, is refreshing. It could also be seen as a shameless advertisement to hook impressionable young minds on Justice League in order in a few years to have, when creating a new version of the league is inevitable, a built-up young audience. But we’ll take the charitable route here considering that it comes from director Jared Stern and his co-writer of lego batman John Whittington, who have managed to find joy and humor within the cynical constructs of toy selling and fan recruitment.

After all, this is a movie in which Kevin Hart plays an animal shelter puppy, Marc Maron is Lex Luthor, Kate McKinnon is a murderous guinea pig named Lulu, Natasha Lyonne is a lecherous old turtle named Merton, and Keanu Reeves is Batman. It’s impossible to top Will Arnett as the caped superhero, but Reeves puts up a good fight delivering lines like “Batman works alone. Except for Gordon. And Alfred…and whoever Morgan Freeman plays,” in a way that only he can.

DC League of Super-Pets It begins on the planet of Krypton where a baby Kal-El is sent to Earth. But he’s not alone: ​​a superdog pup named Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) goes with him and becomes Superman’s (John Krasinski) future guardian and his partner in crime. Krypto takes his mission very seriously. In his eyes he’s not just Superman’s best friend; he is the only friend of his. But things start to get a little tense when Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde) enters the scene. One night, in a fit of jealousy (in which she eats ice cream, she starts to see The Great British Bake Off and hears “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift), Krypto doesn’t realize that Superman is in trouble. His dear friend is captured along with the rest of the Justice League by Lulu, the guinea pig.

McKinnon is the one who really drives the movie in the role of Lulu, who was used in experiments by Lex Luthor and has been holed up in an animal shelter, building a device to use the powers of orange kryptonite and wait for the right moment to attack. the Justice League. His companions at the shelter are Ace the dog, a little pig named PB (Vanessa Bayer), Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna), and Merton the tortoise, none of whom make it to adoption (people often choose a kitten on their first day at home). the shelter). But at least they get their freedom when, by Lulu’s plan, they all end up with superpowers.

The visual aspect seems less inspired. The computer generated versions of these characters, especially the members of the Justice League, are boring creatures, so automated that they come to seem bland. Wonder Woman comes perilously close to the realm of Cocomelon’s animated characters with an almost expressionless face and unfocused eyes. Perhaps the superheroes were added after the animals.

Johnson and Hart seem to be enjoying themselves, but much of their humorous charm is lost without their physical presence, though it’s not something the kids notice or care about. Perhaps parents would prefer to see this cast in the flesh.

The voices in Spanish do not detract from the cast in English, highlighting Alfonso Herrera and Alex Montiel (the Golden Scorpion) in the main roles, accompanied by Michelle Rodríguez, Mónica Huarte, Verónica Toussaint and Pepe Campa.

DC League of Super-Pets, a Warner Bros. release opening this weekend in the United States and Latin America, is rated PG (suggesting some parental guidance) by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for “action scenes, some violence, dialogues and rude humor”. Duration: 106 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.