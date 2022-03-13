Review of the movie ‘The Cellar’ [SXSW 2022]: Elisha Cuthbert in House of Horror Clichés

the cellar It embraces the clichés of the horror haunted house subgenre, but ultimately falls victim to too many of them. However, writer/director Brendan Muldowney also incorporates some of the familiar staples that audiences crave from this horror subgenre. the cellar it’s reliable, but it doesn’t do enough to stand out from the pack.

A family moves into a new house in ‘The Cellar’

Keira (Elisha Cuthbert) moves into a new house with her husband, Brian (Eoin Macken), and their two children. Her daughter, Ellie (Abby Fitz), mysteriously disappears during a power outage. Law enforcement believes that she ran away from her, but Keira is not so easily convinced.

The house has several oddities that only further amplify the mystery of Ellie’s disappearance. the cellar pushes Keira to her breaking point as she refuses to budge until her family is whole once more. However, he will need all his strength to face the great evil that hides behind the mystery of his family’s new home.

Writer/director Brendan Muldowney relies too heavily on clichés

the cellar It begins with the family moving into their new home, which has some strange decorative details. However, the family initially shrugs it off. Muldowney has relied on typical haunted house clichés from the start. The family got the house for a real bargain, stories say a witch supposedly owned the house before, and the husband doesn’t believe in the wife’s paranormal experiences.

Keira and Brian are excited to move into their new home and start a new chapter of their lives. However, Ellie is angry about leaving her life behind her. This tension drives a wedge between the mother and her daughter, as Keira doesn’t begin to notice her daughter’s call for help until she is gone. Ellie is no longer a child.

the cellar hats off to previous classics of the genre, including the amityville terror. There are some other narrative beats similar to Sam Raimi’s. the bad death. However, Muldowney doesn’t capture that level of fear or suspense. His nondescript movie title plays with the narrative, but in a way that’s as short-sighted as the horrors in the house itself.

‘The Cellar’ has scary moments that don’t quite add up

There is nothing particularly clever about the cellar. However, there are some creepy moments thanks to Muldowney’s direction. The biggest moments in the film are either off-screen or in the shadows, allowing one’s mind to run wild. Just like a nightmare, the cellar operates on subconscious fears. But, once the film’s secrets are revealed, it loses much of its edge.

the cellar It’s not bad and it certainly has its moments. However, it doesn’t add up to a particularly memorable horror movie that appeals to non-genre fans. Muldowney provides solid direction, though his script turns a potentially terrifying haunted house into one that fits the story all too well. the cellar promised, but there is nothing that separates it from other haunted house movies.

