Review of the movie ‘The Cellar’ [SXSW 2022]: Elisha Cuthbert in House of Horror Clichés

James 28 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 42 Views

the cellar It embraces the clichés of the horror haunted house subgenre, but ultimately falls victim to too many of them. However, writer/director Brendan Muldowney also incorporates some of the familiar staples that audiences crave from this horror subgenre. the cellar it’s reliable, but it doesn’t do enough to stand out from the pack.

A family moves into a new house in ‘The Cellar’

Keira (Elisha Cuthbert) moves into a new house with her husband, Brian (Eoin Macken), and their two children. Her daughter, Ellie (Abby Fitz), mysteriously disappears during a power outage. Law enforcement believes that she ran away from her, but Keira is not so easily convinced.

Source link

About James

Check Also

they have Shonda Rhimes in common

Thanks to the global success in the first month of the premiere of Inventing Anna, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved