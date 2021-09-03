review of the musical on Prime Video with Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is a Cinderella with talent and ambition

Maintaining the supporting beams of the entire original script and Disney’s first cartoon classic of 1950, the Cinderella of two thousand twenty-one aims to find a common point between the intellectual blame and the recognition desired by a transversal audience, inserting the characterizing profile of the protagonistambition to achieve their dreams of fame and economic independence other than love, comfortable and salvific, of the handsome prince charming.

Loading... Advertisements

Interpreted with brio and validity in the triad of artistic disciplines that give life to the musical, Camila Cabello steals the show with her ironic and dreamy interpretation of Ella, witty and fearless protagonist locked up night and day in a basement between the domestic obligation imposed by her stepmother Idina Menzel and the meticulous art of sewing, putting together scraps and fabrics to create dresses in chiffon and bright glitter. Its romantic counterpart is instead entrusted to another surprise of musical film talent, the Nicholas Galitzine seen in indie queer Handsome Devil (2016), splendid romantic face and perfect modern prince, still looking for his own voice in a dynastic rank that wants him to be his father’s favorite heir Pierce Brosnan and a forced husband for economic interests.