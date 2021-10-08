review of the Netflix movie with Anna Kendrick

Stranger aboard, of which you are reading the review, is a film that develops its story in space. This setting has hosted films of the most disparate genres, from science fiction to the wonderful Interstellar by Nolan or the most recent one made by himself Netflix and directed by George Clooney: The Midnight Sky. There is no doubt that the space has its charm, both for the breathtaking images and for the reflections it triggers in the men and women who live there. Find yourself suspended inside a hyper-technological spacecraft or a space station, gives the narrative a particular sense of stillness and peace. Stranger aboard it is not configured as a science fiction or dystopian film, but more as a real drama that overwhelms its protagonists. The final result is good but with some flaws.

The film sees among its protagonists Toni Collette, Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim And Shamier Anderson. The only one of the cast to give a bit of pathos to the narrative and give the audience the opportunity to empathize a little with his character is Anna Kendrick. The others remain on the surface failing to leave a significant mark on the audience. The narrative aims to put the characters in a difficult condition that spurs them to show their feelings. This should allow the viewer to empathize with them, but this happens on a few occasions. But let’s dive deeper into the film in our review.

Plot – Stranger aboard review

The commander Marina Barnett, and the astronauts Zoe Levenson and David Kim, they are on their way to Mars on a two-year mission. After an eventful launch, the three begin to settle in the spacecraft ready to face the long crossing. The situation becomes complicated when they discover the presence of another person on board: Michael, a launch assistant. The latter got stuck in a panel on which it was doing maintenance, and during the eventful launch, irreparably damaged the spaceship’s life support system. From this moment the film begins a race against time to find a solution. The spaceship, in fact, initially designed to accommodate only two people, has been modified to accommodate three. The presence of a fourth person is unexpected and pushes the three to urgently find a solution since the oxygen left is not enough for everyone’s survival.

The ethical judges

As already mentioned in our review of Stranger on Board, the focus of the film is the drama that takes place on the spaceship. The presence of a stranger and the permanent damage to life support puts everything back in perspective. Although Michael is the unwanted and unexpected guest, the film does not make the mistake of perceiving it as a threat or as someone who sneaks into the expedition voluntarily. In fact, he was immediately involved within the group. The turning point that gives the film the cut that distinguishes it is the awareness that oxygen will not be enough for everyone. From here the three find themselves having to make a decision: who will be sacrificed? Michael, the unexpected guest who has upset the balance? Technically the only one who has no right to be there and does not have a mission: this makes him the designated subject. But before being a expendable resource, Michael is a person.

The film constructs this reflection well. How can you decide whether to let a person live or die? From here the three are divided: cynical and resigned Barnett and Kim who are convinced there is no solution, and on the other Zoe who does not accept the idea of ​​giving up fighting. The decision to make her a doctor, whose fundamental goal is to save lives, is also significant. The fight against time that consumes oxygen, the fight against one’s conscience who has to deal with the possibility of taking the life of a person. In this the film does a great job of building a tension that remains constant throughout its duration and leaves the viewer in suspense. There is no survival instinct that triggers the intruder elimination mechanism, but a discourse is launched that puts ethics in the foreground. Do not sacrifice anyone but seek a solution so that everyone lives.

Technical considerations – Stranger aboard review

Stranger aboard, which we are deepening in our review, is Joe Penna’s second film. The director also wrote the screenplay with Ryan Morrison; script that sets the stage for good storytelling with dialogues that sustain the tension that develops. A narrative that if in the first part it is more difficult to use due to the slower and more rhythmic rhythm, in the second part it is more engaging even if calm reigns supreme. On the technical side, the director offers many dynamic sequences right from the opening, particularly turbulent, to then follow the protagonists in their movements. Many close-ups especially in moments of maximum tension lived by the characters, and then different perspective shots that reflect both the internal and external environments, characterized by an unnatural silence. To do a great job, reinforcing the tension, there is also the soundtrack.

Many scenes are characterized by intervals between silence and pounding and deep music which is never pressing or out of place. From the point of view of the protagonists’ surrender, as already mentioned, almost all of them remain on the surface. Toni Colette presents an uncertain captain, indecisive and shaken by the weight of his responsibilities. Along the same lines, Daniel Dea Kim, who, although he appears in difficulty, remains cold, but not completely impassive. With the character of Michael instead there was a greater attempt to empathize the viewer, as it appears to be the intended victim, but a little ‘for his writing a little’ for acting, he too is never particularly deepened. The one who convinces the most is Anna Kendrick who with her Zoe gives a well-written, characterized and acted character. His disbelief, his inability to give up and his stubbornness are perceived.

Final remarks

At the end of our review of Edge stranger we can only promote the film with an overall positive opinion. Good script that despite the first part of the film, slower and more introductory, still offers an engaging narrative tension. The strictly technical characteristics of the film are also good; from the dynamic direction but also accurate in the details, ad a photograph that offers breathtaking and sublime views. A choice of cold and impersonal colors that reflect both the spatial setting and the essentiality of the context. The same slight coldness that emerges from some of the characters. More engaging is Anna Kendrick’s striking performance, while that of her colleagues, although of quality, remains slightly subdued. The film certainly differs from the other films with which it shares the setting and makes its fulcrum the placing of human beings in a difficult decision-making condition.

It invests ordinary people in decision-making power which must designate what life can be expendable. This story triggers a reflection on how to find oneself in difficult situations with minimal chances of getting out of them, pushes those who live them to give different versions of themselves, none of which can be judged. In fact, the film manages not to characterize some of the characters based on their decisions. There are no villains of the narrative but simply human beings who try to make the right choice guided by their actions by their beliefs. Human beings who are aware of how the consequences of any decision they make will always be with them. The protagonists from Stranger aboard they have been given the power of a God, when at bottom they are just simple human beings and try to do their best.