review of the new film with Keanu Reeves • Universal Movies

We attended the press preview of Matrix Resurrections, new chapter of the saga directed by Lana Wachowski, from January 1st to the cinema. This is the review.

In this new chapter of the saga, Neo (Keanu Reeves) finds himself again entangled in the Matrix. Morpheus, here played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Their mission? a secret that you will only discover at the cinema. Also in the cast Carrie-Anne Moss, Patrick Harris And Jessica Henwick.

DIRECTION AND TECHNICAL DEPARTMENT

The first Matrix it debuted in cinemas all over the world in 1999, bringing a breath of fresh air at the turn of the millennium. The first chapter of this tetralogy was brilliant and innovative, so much to earn well 4 Academy Awards and conservation in the National Film Registry in the USA. Despite the efforts of the two directors, the following chapters (Matrix Reloaded And Matrix Revolution) have not managed to reproduce, even remotely, the charm of the original film, repeatedly ruining a film trilogy that could have made history, however innovative.

For this fourth chapter, Lana Wachowski she places herself at the helm of her sister’s orphan Lilly, but equally determined to make sure that the film does not act as a simple nostalgic marketing operation. Speaking of which, donate to his Matrix Resurrections a precise identity, sometimes deliberately suggesting a non-linear narrative interpretation. On several occasions he draws, perhaps too insistently, on images from the three previous chapters, something that some may perceive as a sort of mantra, but which in reality ends up reiterating concepts already perfectly clarified in the past. Some moments of lightening also, such as the post-credit scene, give the narrative a certain lightness that has always been lacking within the franchise so far, and certainly this can only give a few smiles.

From a purely aesthetic point of view, the Wachowski proves to be good at producing healthy theater entertainment, and she does it by developing a product full of special effects, but above all, unlike the original trilogy that used sometimes exasperated slow motion, it offers an extreme dynamism that is perceived in its spectacular sequences of ‘action. Matrix Resurrections it shines, among other things, also for an interesting use of CGI that is wisely blended with the actors, for its precious photography, and for a soundtrack full of emotion, elements that enrich a technical sector of absolute quality.

CAST

For Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss it doesn’t seem more than twenty years since their characters appeared in Matrix. The two actors, at ease in the role of Neo And Trinity, enjoy and dominate the screen, proving that the weather sometimes doesn’t change certain chemistry on set. Good performance of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, which leads in Matrix Resurrections an alternate version of Morpheus, interesting and well acted. Finally, the excellent test of Neil Patrick Harris: his ambiguous and intriguing analyst finds himself nanny to Thomas Anderson, but what is his role in the story?

CONCLUSION

Definitely Matrix Resurrections tries to reinvent the Matrix saga in its own way. It sets itself the goal of being self-deprecating and in some way tries to pay homage to the myth of that Cyber-Punk masterpiece that was the 1999 film. It will surely appeal to those who have not experienced firsthand that innovation seen in the cinema many years ago. , however, will turn up their noses to those who have a few more years on their shoulders. Our advice is, however, to see for yourself this new and hopefully last chapter of the franchise.

Despite a not entirely convincing result, Matrix Resurrections it cannot be considered a failure, but a fun return to the past.

Matrix Resurrections will be at the cinema from January 1, 2022.