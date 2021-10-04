review of the novel by Ernest Cline

It has been 10 years since it arrived in bookstores all over the world Ready Player One, the first novel by the American writer and screenwriter Ernest Cline. A dystopian and nostalgic work, capable of merging the gloomy and futuristic scenario of an Earth devastated by pollution and overpopulation with the imagery of 80s pop culture. A daring association made possible by OASIS, a highly immersive virtual game created by the brilliant programmer James Halliday and widespread throughout the world. Ready Player One he managed to anticipate many phenomena of this period, such as the advent of the nostalgic trend related to the 80s and the excessive power of Facebook, of which OASIS is a clear exasperation. The popularity of the novel has increased with the passage of time, thanks to word of mouth in the geek world and above all to the arrival in the halls of the eponymous transposition signed by Steven Spielberg. Success that led to the inevitable sequel Ready Player Two, published in Italy by Mondadori.

Spielberg’s film project is the basis of Ready Player Two, written by Cline also with a view to a further adaptation for the big screen and with the support of the director himself, explicitly thanked in the last pages of the book. The sequel resumes a few days after the happy conclusion of the first chapter, which had left us with a sort of balance between reality and the virtual world of OASIS. Wade Watts and his friends, now the undisputed masters of OASIS, find themselves dealing with a new technological innovation left to them as a gift by Halliday, namely ONI, an acronym for OASIS Neural Interface. This system allows an even more realistic immersion in the universe created by Halliday, thanks to a direct connection with the human brain that also allows us to perceive sounds, smells and touch for up to 12 continuous hours, in order to avoid death due to overload of the synapses.

Ready Player Two: OASIS, virtual reality and all

ONI’s discovery leads to ethical and moral doubts for Wade, Samantha, Aech and Shoto. Despite the grievances of his beloved Samantha, Wade decides to release ONI and put the related set on the market to use it, with a double result: on the one hand a resounding commercial success, on the other, the end of his romantic relationship. Meanwhile, a new challenge comes to ONI, which consists of reuniting the seven shards of the Siren’s soul. The hunt proceeds slowly, until an unexpected threat arrives. On his way, Wade meets again the digital alter ego of Halliday Anorak, who in order to get his hands on this coveted trophy is willing to attack the life of a large slice of the world population, the one connected to ONI.

On this basis, Cline builds a work that respects the unwritten rules of the sequels, repeating large portions of the plot of her predecessor and at the same time broadening its narrative horizons. The result is not always satisfactory, especially in terms of pop culture citations, fundamental for the Ready Player Two universe. Cline takes refuge in homages that are often taken for granted (Matrix, Middle-earth), in other cases decidedly bizarre (the entire planet dedicated to Prince) and only occasionally convincing, as when the characters find themselves in the world of teenage comedies of John Hughes, actually making the same journey that the protagonists of Spielberg’s film make inside Shining from Stanley Kubrick.

The author, who also with Armada And Fanboys (scripted by him) has based his entire narrative on references to pop culture, in this case he indulges in long and verbose explanations of what he mentions, with the result of boring those who do not know the reference work and explaining in the smallest detail things already known to scholars on the subject.

Towards new narrative and technological horizons

The strengths of the world of Ready Player One it was never the quotes for their own sake or Cline’s scholastic style of writing. The major merit of Cline’s first work is this Ready Player Two it is the ability to open a glimpse into a possible future of the entertainment and technology landscape. Already now, with the news of the possible birth of the Facebook metaverse, the world of OASIS no longer appears so distant and futuristic.

Cline, however, pushes her gaze even further, transporting us into a reality in which not only is it possible to live an adventure, an emotion or a sexual experience from another point of view and with a body different from ours, but it is even possible get to actually give immortality to a person, transporting his personality, his memories and his wealth of experiences within ONI and thus making him live a new life.

Existential and philosophical reflections that approach Ready Player Two to themes dear to Asimov, faced by a protagonist who has nothing of the hero and is at times repulsive. In fact, Wade repeatedly proves to be a master father, distancing his affections in the name of his obsession and exploiting his unlimited power for small or large revenge towards those who express dissent against him.

The progression of the themes and characters of this sequel thus overshadow some evident narrative deficiencies, such as the lack of in-depth analysis of some characters, the repetitiveness of the plot or the superficiality with which the LGBTQIA + community is represented, even with the best intentions. . The visionary epilogue confirms that OASIS is still alive, and ready for further adventures on paper and on the big screen.