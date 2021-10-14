review of the play by Simone Godano

Review by Marilyn has black eyes

There have been two revelations of the Italian entertainment industry in recent years: Stefano Accorsi And Miriam Leone as an excellent couple on screen and the latter as an excellent actress when it comes to comedies. The evidence for both findings is immediate. The actors collaborated together on the series’ murky business 1992 and Miriam Leone showed off one of her best and funniest performances in Put Grandma in the freezer, the debut work of Giuseppe Stasi and Giacomo Fontana in which he made the financier Fabio De Luigi fall in love in order to receive the pension of his dead grandmother. This is how, by combining the two elements, he arrives at the cinema Marilyn has black eyes, new film by Greenland who looked after and raised a filmmaker like Simone Godano, now in its third comedy for the production company.

It was with the debut Wife and husband in 2017 that the director approached the camera and with which Greenland investigated the still unexplored territory of laughter, that intelligent and characterized by a certain refinement, the same that belongs to it since its birth and that it also wanted to include in its own comedies . Operations that, in the hands of Simone Godano, have gone every time to focus on the ambivalence that roles and situations can take, the same that the author is dictating in the mood of his works and which is also repeated in the film with Leone and Accorsi. The comedy with the aftertaste of difficulties, of what is often or is adverse to us and which is based on a direct confrontation between characters or with the latter who have to deal with a larger and more hostile context and society.