review of the post apocalyptic film with Tom Hanks • Universal Movies

We have seen Finch, the post apocalyptic film with Tom Hanks in the role of the protagonist, available on the streaming service Apple + from 5 October 2021. This is the review.

Finch was directed by Miguel Sapochnik on a script signed by Craig Luck And Ivor Powell. In the cast we find Tom Hanks in the role of Finch, Caleb Landry Jones which, through motion capture, gave life to the robot Jeff and, last but not least, Goodyear the dog. Also space – to tell the truth little because they are present only in flashbacks – for Samira Wiley (Weaver), Laura Harrier (Linda), Skeet Ulrich (Sam).

THE FILM

The film is set in a hypothetical dystopian future, in which an environmental catastrophe has pierced the ozonosphere, thus allowing life-threatening solar radiation to permeate the atmosphere unhindered. Finch he is one of the few survivors of the catastrophe. The man, aware that he will not be able to live much longer, exploiting his knowledge in robotics, decides to build an automaton (Jeff), this in order to give companionship and assistance to your beloved dog even after his death.

DIRECTION AND SCRIPT

We can define Finch like an atypical dystopian road movie: there are no ravenous zombies on the way, not even ferocious marauders ready to torture and kill for a gas can. There is simply no real fear construction, and when you think something is going to happen it just doesn’t happen. The journey is actually a reason for growth, hope and maturation, but also for the consolidation of an unlikely friendship between a seriously ill man, an automaton that learns to be a human and a dog that is simply a dog.

Director Miguel Sapochnik in this context he knows how to move with ease and, despite a script almost devoid of the adrenaline component, he manages to maintain a good level of attention and create some moments of strong tension. The authorial choice of inserting funny curtains, in which the protagonists are involved, is good, useful to lighten a narrative corpus at times moving and imbued with a good dose of drama.

CAST SCENOGRAPHY AND TECHNICAL ASPECT

Needless to say, how skilled he is in this context Tom Hanks, who always proves capable of adapting to any role he is entrusted with. The making of Jeff the automaton is remarkable, thanks to a cleverly used CGI and also the undoubted ability of Caleb Landry Jones in instilling, through a great work of motion capture, a human soul to a robot that is a bit ramshackle, clumsy and assembled with salvaged pieces. The actor, in the original dub, also lent his voice to the character.

Good outdoor settings and the representation of uninhabited cities, desolate lands, and a scorching sun that burns everything alive that it touches. Worthy of mention is the soundtrack edited by Gustavo Santaolalla, in which valuable classic pieces from the 50s and 70s have been included, as well as some new wawe songs from the 80s.

CONCLUSION

Finch it certainly cannot be considered a classic science fiction film, set in a dystopian world. The future in which the narration is pigeonholed is only a background to tell, intensely and profoundly, the loneliness of a sick man, but capable of overcoming all forms of selfishness through love for his dog and for his mechanical creatures, to the which, almost like a demiurge, manages to give a human soul.