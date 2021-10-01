News

review of the sci-fi film with Chris Pratt

Alien apocalypses and parental ties

The salvific call to avert a potentially catastrophic war, in the film written by Zach Dean, arrives in full live TV, when the former military fresh from Iraq and now professor of biology Dan Forester (Chriss Pratt), incredulously witnesses the announcement of a group of time travelers, who have arrived since 2051 to bring an unequivocal message: the human species is on the verge of losing a global war against a merciless alien race, and each nation will have to enlist as many civilian soldiers and transport them into the future to win the battle. Catapulted from 2022 through the chrono-transport directed towards a single temporal direction, Dan will come into contact with a world placed on the fringes by the hydro-white, incredibly resistant latest generation aliens, but essential to the withdrawal of a special toxin necessary for their own elimination. , extrapolated by a stubborn scientist Colonel of the army (Yvonne Strahovski).

Travel in the past to save the present therefore, The war of tomorrow uses once again the abused theme of time displacement, to stage an even more usual hypothesis of the alien invasion, adding however a pleasant ironic vein given by the comic-acting character of its protagonist Chris Pratt, and by the amateurism of the group of civilians trained in a single week, forced to take up the rifle and defeat an enemy that is about to reduce civilization to 500 thousand souls.

