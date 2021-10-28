review of the second chapter of Nolan’s Batman





“You started something”, will say the new Lieutenant Jim Gordon to the Bat Man, in the closing scene of Batman Begins. Collecting $ 373 million at the box office, Warner Bros and Christopher Nolan are ready to replicate what Sony And 20th Century Fox with the respective Raimi – Singer cycles, announcing what will later be remembered as: Dark Knight Trilogy, and the feeling that this wasn’t just any sequel was palpable. Through a viral marketing campaign, theatrical distribution was anticipated by the constant birth of websites created for the most disparate purposes. Among the updates on the fictional election campaign of Harvey Dent to district attorney, to the clues squandered by Joker on his future actions, the countdown to the release was actively experienced by millions of fans. However, the sad news of the death of Heath Ledger in January 2008, and the first indiscretions of the tabloids on his identification with the villain, involved the production of a cursed aura which also attracted the attention of the general public. The desire around the film grew so much that, when it landed in summer cinemas, it collected over 1 billion dollars, becoming one of the most loved films ever.

“I believe that you and I are destined to fight forever”

Will the real Batman please stand up?

After thwarting the threat of Ra’s al Ghul and the Sect of Shadows, Batman (Christian Bale) and Gordon (Gary Oldman) aim to finally eradicate organized crime from Gotham. Hunted by the masked vigilante at night and with the police on the trail of their savings by day, the city mafia is further put to the wall by the resounding arrests of the new district attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart). In an attempt not to succumb, the criminals find themselves forced to hire the “dismounted from the purple swimsuit and made up face“Who just robbed them: Joker (Heath Ledger), who presented himself as the only one capable of eliminating the Bat-Man.

The supervillain’s plan is to force Batman out into the open by showing his true identity and, to do so, he puts the city under siege. First it affects the prominent personalities, then it goes on to terrorize the population, leading its rivals to discount each other. For Gotham City, the night has never been so dark.

The transformation of Gotham City

Compared to the previous film on the origins of the hero, we can immediately note that the city of Gotham is profoundly different. Always remaining a strong entity and not a simple urban background, however, we lose a good part of the noir and gothic atmospheres (already very limited in Batman Begins) that have become overbearing in the collective imagination. There are no longer the clouds of gas coming out of the manholes, the dirt and degradation seem to have almost disappeared. Black gives way to gray, Gotham becomes Chicago, Bruce Wayne moves from the destroyed Wayne Villa to the ultra-luxury penthouse in the center and the Batcave is transformed into a bare dungeon. Christopher Nolan, who leaves nothing to chance, therefore consciously decides to definitively transport the character within his idea of hyper-realistic cinema and here we can admire some of his most iconic sequences, rigorously devoid of computer graphics. For the first time in a feature film, some scenes in IMAX 70mm (28 minutes total), taking advantage of the greater sharpness and depth given by this type of technology. The initial robbery in the mafia bank, the flight over Hong Kong at night, the explosion of Gotham General Hospital at the hands of Nurse Joker, the car chase in the tunnels with bazooka, are moments that we all have in our memory as a point qualitative breakdown. Christopher Nolan revolutionizes therefore the entertainment industry (if we want to stop at the surface of the film in question) from an aesthetic point of view, taking the viewer involvement to another level.

New masks in the city

In the sequel to Batman Begins we find most of the cast, with the exception of Rachel Dawes. Despite Bruce Wayne’s childhood friend as well his unfulfilled love, was specially written for Katie Holmes, the ex Joey Potter of television, renounces the role for other work commitments. The part is entrusted to Maggie Gyllenhaal who, for the writer, manages to infuse the character with greater strength and emotion than the previous colleague. Winning the hearts of Rachel, Gotham City and even Bruce Wayne, is the new district attorney Harvey Dent, interpreted by Aaron Eckhart. Determined and creator of his own destiny, Dent is predestined, as we will see in his astonishing first appearance in the courtroom. When one of Maroni’s minions (Eric Roberts), who took over from Falcone after the Crane treatment, points a gun at the chest of the new Gotham paladin, this one jams, giving the man time to disarm him. To the sound of spectacular and mediatic trials, Harvey Dent imposes himself as the strongest force in town capable, as Rachel will say, of “arrest hundreds of offenders in the open and without wearing any masks“. Yet, it is precisely this lack that will cause it to fall, showing it to the sociopath Joker his weak point (Rachel) and providing him with the opportunity to overturn the fate of the white knight, as he will call it in the film’s finale. To take Jack Nicholson’s legacy like new prince of crime And Heath Ledger who, to immerse himself in character, isolates himself for more than a month in a motel room, watching horror movies, reading books on psychopaths and writing down every thought in a diary, known as “Joker’s diary“. The actor molds Batman’s nemesis on his little tics, invents his movements and takes care of the make-up himself. He wants Christian Bale to really hit him during the interrogation, he shoots the videos with the hostages in the film himself: he literally evolves the character inside him. It is the role of the career, which led him to become a legend but which had traumatic effects on his person, so much so as to lead him to that accidental lethal mix of antidepressants and sleeping pills, regularly prescribed, which caused his premature death. Ledger’s Joker is completely different from previous film and serial releases. Keeping the mystery of the origin of the scars, he thus remains faithful not only to comics but to the very nature of the Evil he represents, birthless and omnipresent. He looks like a petty freak with greasy hair and a cheap costume. In fact, in one of his rare moments of sincerity, he confesses his true nature as a calculating Machiavellian “ahead of the route“. Always one step ahead of his opponents and with a hand-sewn dress, he says of “Don’t be the type to make plans”But, as always happens in Christopher Nolan’s cinema, we are faced with yet another false truth. Joker is a lie.

The deception of the Joker and Christopher Nolan

It is no coincidence that the prince of crime revealed himself to the mafia with a magic trick: the disappearance of the pencil. Heath Ledger’s Joker is an illusionist and, just like Borden / Fallon in The Prestige (played by Christian Bale) is completely devoted to his art. By professing himself an agent of chaos, in reality his plan is to make a man such who leaves nothing to chance: Harvey Dent. The coin that the Gotham prosecutor pretends to throw as a sign of fate actually has two identical sides but, after being manipulated by the Joker, he will repudiate any decision making chance dominate his hand. The clown deliberately and meticulously transforms the paladin of the city into what he himself pretended to be and, to do so, splits reality over and over again deceiving his rivals and the viewer, telling half truths. Thus, in the epic race against time for the salvation of Rachel or Harvey, tied between gasoline and explosives, deliberately directs Batman to Dent, giving him the opposite addresses. The weather, so dear to Christopher Nolan, is in The Dark Knight a choice that our masked vigilante cannot accomplish: his nemesis has chosen for him and for everyone. Rachel herself is convinced that she will be saved, and even the spectator is sure of this before being denied. We all fall into Gotham City’s number one criminal mind trap, capable of even placing the blame on others. If we notice, it almost never acts directly. Ever since the robbery that opens the film, he lets others get their hands dirty and, often finding himself in a different place, he is merely the puppeteer who pulls the strings behind the scenes. Joker just whispers, to give a little push, exploiting the weaknesses of others to lead them exactly where he planned they should be to take actions in his name. It will only fail at the end with the social experiment of the two boats, where neither the citizens nor the criminals will blow each other up (according to the previous lies, it is fair to assume that each ferry had in its hands the detonator that would have caused its death), showing that there is still hope and a desire for sacrifice in the human soul. However, while hanging upside down at the Prewitt Building, Joker won. The Dark Knight And the first superhero film where the villain has the upper hand, despite the Bat Man trying to convince himself otherwise, by sacrificing his figure. By destroying humanity in Harvey Dent and indirectly causing their death, he carries out his plan by making Gotham’s vigilante take the blame for the Two-Face actions. Another lie is told to the population, 90% truth (quoting Interstellar where the theme is pivotal) for a good purpose, yet it is in this moment that the transformation of Batman into the Dark Knight happens. Realizing the real potential of his figure, he accepts the guilt of crimes he did not commit to become the scapegoat of the city to which he is devoted. There must always be someone to blame.

Before concluding, it is important to mention how the director has faced, through the ploy of the huge sonar to track down Joker with the signal of mobile phones, a very topical issue. 13 years after the release of the film, we live in a world where that power exists, it is very similar and sadly, it is not in the hands of Lucius Fox. We should fear it, yet it was we who accepted it in yet another game of half-truths.

Christopher Nolan revolutionizes entertainment cinema in form and content, further adapting the comic character of Batman to his poetics and, for the first time, removing his name from the title of the work. Through his criminal conjurer, breaks it in the soul with the loss of the beloved and transforms it into something else: a necessary hero, giving us one of the most influential titles in contemporary cinema.

