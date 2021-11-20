review of the second season of the series

Apple TV + it deserves more attention, at least in Italy. Witness the avalanche of prizes brought home by Ted Lasso. Of course, the catalog is not the largest but the original contents of the platform are enviable. Among them certainly stands out The Morning Show (here the review of the first season). The series with Jennifer Aniston And Reese Whiterspoon it was one of the surprises of the last few years. Intense and with a very fast pace, it started slowly and with eyes on it, ending up astonishing everyone with the change of course of the last episodes. After two years, the show returns with ten new episodes and the expectations, after what has been seen, are very high. In this review by The Morning Show 2 we will see what direction the series has taken and how it has evolved.

Inevitable will be small references to the events of the previous season.

We had left the show UBA in the middle of an explosion. Alex and Bradley had taken a position on live TV and the leaders of the network had found themselves forced to interrupt the broadcast. Nine months later, as we approach 2020, the situation is radically different. Bradley finds himself with a new teammate in TMS, Eric, as Alex spends his days in Maine after leaving the show. Cory, who in the meantime has managed to get fired in a short time and then summarized with a promotion, notices the drop in spectators and decides to come up with a plan to get Alex back on track. We have to put together the pieces of a shattered transmission, while new arrivals are ready to undermine the already precarious balance. At the same time, Mitch finds himself out of the spotlight in a villa in Italy.

Index:

Season one and a half – The Morning Show 2, review

One of the many things that The Morning Show pointed out is that after a storm there is almost always some kind of quiet. Quiet that prepares for something stronger. It happened like this at the beginning: the accusations against Mitch Kessler had sparked an uproar (the first storm) and had been the pretext to unravel all the secrets behind the network and start the narration. A slow start, which allowed episode after episode (the apparent calm) the construction of a mechanism ready to explode at the end (the new and stronger storm). This mechanism, however, was the real enjoyment of the series. The second season of the Jay Carson seems to have been thought of as the quiet of that second storm that we saw in the closing act of the previous season. We need to reconstruct everything and analyze the consequences that the cataclysm had on the lives of the protagonists.

The main point is that now that mechanism has broken and the stillness has become a tangle of disorganized events. Events that no longer have that strength that allows them to tow to the end. It has more of the forms of an appendix from the first than a proper second season. The Morning Show in fact it has so many stories to tell but it seems to no longer have a plot. Because it is true that the shots are very few – and those few that arrive are isolated – but there would be many opportunities and they all come from the laudable desire to be a contemporary series. What it looks like though is that this season you talk about contemporary themes but that the language and the way in which you try to convey them are often not in step with them.

The Morning Show. Apple TV +, Media Res, Echo Films, Hello Sunshine

Lots of smoke but little roast

As mentioned, the stakes are raised from episode to episode with new stimuli. In addition to workplace harassment and cover-ups seen above, references to gender, cultural and ethnic differences, as well as the ghostly pandemic scenario. If in the previous episodes the movement metoo was deconstructed, resized from the inside, studying both victims and executioners, here a lazy way is chosen, which more than subtraction works by exposure. It is not easy to change nature and choose to deal with aspects that are as delicate as they are important, especially in a product that always tries to fathom every element. Instead, it is falling on the banal and didactic, trying to stay on that borderline that satisfies everyone a bit. Whenever the show looks like it’s about to explode, someone blows out the fuse.

Little is properly investigated in one fragmented narrative, unable to channel its forces and make everything converge towards something concrete and cohesive. Only the events related to the pandemic and isolation, after a tiring start, are well used as a pretext to show some of the most interesting moments of the season. The ten episodes, however, have that exceptional rhythm and editing on their side which in the past have helped shape the shape of the series’ success. What is missing, however, is the substance, what pushes us to justify certain superficial choices and a verbiage made impact by the charisma of the interpreters but which leads nowhere. Mostly it is evident how The Morning Show has become addicted to the twist which here, however, is often weak.

The Morning Show. Apple TV +, Media Res, Echo Films, Hello Sunshine

Detachment and limitation – The Morning Show 2, review

Without narrative solidity and confused, The Morning Show is, as already mentioned, flawless visually. The result of a multi-handed work, the aesthetics of the series and the soundtrack try to rebalance the balance of judgment this season. Libra that swings from one side to the other species when one of the fundamental aspects of the series is taken into consideration, namely its characters and the relationships between them. On the one hand Alex and Bradley: their stories no longer have emotion and they never find the right sprint to be interesting. In between is the character of Mitch who always seems to have something to say but whose story seems to interest the viewer more than the series itself. On the other hand, Cory and the new entry Laura. Billy Crudup And Julianna Margulies they manage, with two very different interpretations, to give value to two key characters, building their nuances and characters perfectly.

In fact, certain interpretations make up for the lack of investigation of relationships that could have been appreciated in the past; that web of relationships always tense and ready to break at any moment, which has now definitely softened. At the end of this review by The Morning Show 2 we underline an aspect that could have given more to the show, namely the little irony and investigation of what was the engine of the metanarrative, the television broadcast. From tributes to Groucho Marx at the expense of information about Covid to fake live improvisations; everything makes broth but the taste is always a bit bitter. So the series chooses to limit itself and not raise the bar. AND even if the entertainment is not lacking, it is tangible a certain difficulty in moving away from the key themes and embarking on new paths.

Rating – 6 6 Positive sides Julianna Margulies and Billy Crudup are exceptional in every sequence that features them

The pace is always very high, thanks above all to an excellent editing that enhances the flawless technical sector Negative sides The narrative is fragmented and not very cohesive: when the meat on the fire is too much, it risks not being cooked properly

The series takes no steps (neither forward nor backward) and seems to no longer find its way