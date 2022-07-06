Review of the series ‘The Girl From Plainville’, based on real events

Misunderstood and isolated, Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning) and Conrad “Coco” Roy (Colton Ryan) enjoyed what they understood to be love, until she “encouraged” him, through messages, to take his own life.

Based on a true case, the story is addressed in The Girl From Plainville, a Hulu series in which Patrick McManus (Mindhunter and Homecoming) serves as showrunner.

“Making a series of this magnitude, and based on a real tragedy, has no purpose of instruction or moral criticism.

“I think all of us who work there did so thinking about reflecting on the need to talk about mental health, to determine when we have to intervene to help our young people who ask for help and we don’t have it visualized,” McManus said in an interview.

Conrad and Michelle met in Florida, and their courtship boils down to calls and texts. They spent little time together, physically, but were connected through cell phones, computers and social networks.

He was insecure, but jovial, somewhat withdrawn, but very empathetic; she, narcissistic and selfish, although supportive and friendly. But they had something in common: they were both diagnosed with depression.

Roy sank before the indifference of his family, and his girlfriend, who only thought about their relationship, cut herself off from positive influences.

“Coco”, named after his family, was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in the van his paternal grandfather gave him in 2014.

“I find that being in the position of my character, Lynn (Roy), was very challenging. She is a woman who loses her son and everything becomes a media phenomenon. It must have been painful, stormy, terrible.

“All of us who participated in the series made a very good team, and we are clear that if at any time a girl or boy sees her and feels the need to talk and calls specialists to expose their cases of depression, we would feel very good about it. that this be achieved, ”said Chloë Sevigny in a link from her home in New York.

A scene from Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville. (Steve Dietl/ HULU)

July 13 marks the eighth anniversary of the death of Conrad, who received more than a thousand text messages from Michelle, who was then 17 years old, urging him not to be a coward and continue with his plan to commit suicide.

She was sentenced in February 2019 to fifteen months in prison, although she only spent twelve for her good behavior. She has never spoken to the media.

“Discussing this case will always bring many perspectives and ideologies together, and honestly, I think there are no rights or wrongs, just two families who lost a lot. One of them was left without a son, and the other, with a daughter who will carry an emotional weight for the rest of her life. The bottom line is that we just want to raise awareness about the fact and nothing more,” said Cara Buono, the actress who plays Gail Carter, Michelle’s mother.

For the realization of this production, they had the support of Conrad’s real mother, Lynn Roy, who agreed to collaborate in order to provide guidance on depression and anxiety in adolescents.

The Girl From Plainville premiered in the United States on the Hulu platform and obtained favorable comments, in a percentage greater than 70 percent, highlighting the work of Fanning and Ryan and, above all, the care that the protagonist and also producer put into their characterization.