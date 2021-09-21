review of the series with Selena Gomez

One of the most popular narrative genres currently is undoubtedly true crime. From Netflix series Making a Murderer, Tiger King And Hands off cats: hunt for an online killer up to the original Apple TV + narrative experiment Truth Be Told, passing through numerous podcasts including Italian Poison, there are now countless projects that are part of this trend, with a strong hold on the public. To ride this trend very well, he arrives Only Murders in the Building, original Hulu series (available in Italy in the Star Original catalog of Disney + and already renewed for a second season) which has as protagonists Steve Martin, Martin Short And Selena Gomez. A particularly successful mix of genres and strongly rooted in the New York imaginary, with a trio of bizarre and unconventional protagonists who move between comedy, noir and yellow in a succession of laughter and twists.

Joining declining actor Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), theater director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and young aspiring interior decorator Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are a common passion for a true crime podcast and building in which they live, that is the Arconia, located in the heart of the Upper West Side. The body of the young Tim Kono, who apparently died of suicide, is found inside this luxurious condominium. Following their personal inclination, the three protagonists set up a do-it-yourself investigation to discover the truth about what happened. In doing so, they record their own podcast and stumble upon the secrets of the building they live in, which are connected to their very lives.

Only Murders in the Building is one of the serial surprises of the year

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn / Hulu

The greatest merit of Only Murders in the Building it is the lightness with which he unravels himself between completely different atmospheres and registers, without ever remaining trapped within a genre. At times, it seems to be in an updated and more in-depth version of Mysterious murder in Manhattan, 1993 film by Woody Allen with which the series also shares the New York location. One is immediately fascinated by the criticism that turns into a tribute to the prevailing podcast craze and by a narrative system that intertwines the archetypes of yellow with remarkable comic ideas, in the wake of Gentlemen, the crime served or the most recent Murder Dinner – Knives Out. Unlike the detective stories we’re used to, Only Murders in the Building does not focus on a single investigator, but on three improvised investigators completely different from each other.

And it is precisely in the introspection of the protagonists that the series manages to change pace, outlining tormented and extremely melancholy human portraits even within a frame that touches the insane. Together with the clues and the turning points useful to investigate the mysterious death at the Arconia, in each episode we discover the fragility and traumas of the unlikely trio’s past, which give depth and depth to the story. But the series, created by Steve Martin together with John Hoffman, avoids the trap of pietism, continually relying on the comic face of the protagonists and a collection of bizarre secondary characters, among which stands out Sting, even in the part of himself.

Between sharp and never banal dialogues, generational clashes, unsettling turns and pungent reflections on contemporaneity, Only Murders in the Building is one of the serial surprises of the year, which would be a real shame to miss. The 10 episodes of the series are released weekly on Disney + starting August 31st.