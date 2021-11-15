review of the series with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd And Kathryn Hahn are the protagonists of the series AppleTV The Shrink Next Door. Read this way any fan of the group of actors or simple connoisseur of their filmography might think that the digital platform has decided to focus again on a comedy after the success of the adorable Ted Lasso. But this is exactly where the surprise is, in a middle ground in which the three actors can surely leave room for their most exuberant vein, however linking it to the dimension of a black TV series that seeks drama and manipulation.

Who has had anything to do with the eponymous podcast of Joe Nocera he knows what it is. The Shrink Next Door it is the true story, albeit well fictionalized, of the psychologist Isaac Herschkopf and his assertive patient Martin Markowitz, become for each other “Ike” and “Marty” in a morally incorrect relationship on the part of the doctor aimed at maneuvering with absolute freedom the life of the fragile, insecure, blocked and incredibly wealthy client. Bearded and gifted with bottle-bottomed glasses, Rudd is that Herschkopf whose influence has overturned the existence of Will Ferrell’s Marty, in a tale of emotional abuse and dishonest subterfuges driven by the unusual but effective choice of the two interpreters.