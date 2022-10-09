Review of “Time for Me”, Mark Wahlberg saves Kevin Hart’s comedy from catastrophe

In the same way as Adrián Suar in Argentina, Kevin Hart looks for themes for his family comedies in contemporary problems. In Time for me (Me time, 2022) Hart plays Sonny, a family man who alone takes care of the housework and raising his school-age children, while his wife is the economic breadwinner. Overwhelmed by household chores, he answers the call of Huck (Mark Wahlberg), the eternal bachelor friend of his childhood.

The problem is taken to the extreme by the film directed and written by John Hamburg. There will be no shortage of eschatological jokes, a trademark of the actor who abuses in several passages of the resource. However, it is the refreshing participation of the actor from ted (2012) and daddy’s war (Daddy’s Home, 2015), the one that saves the film from total debacle. Her eccentric character plots her face on a bus and even makes a totem pole in her honor. His eternal adolescence frightens his friend, but at the same time reconnects him with the boy he once was before he became an ideal father and husband.

The structure of the comedy is classic, part of the harmony put into crisis by Huck, who destabilizes the responsible father of the family. The curve of the story should channel order again, not without teaching about family obligations and the enjoyment of life and personal desires. Nothing new in terms of family comedy but functional for that matter.

The issue here is the jokes, good and contained in the first half, which makes the story start very well (especially because of Wahlberg’s participation), but the second half makes the film fall into a succession of silly jokes as if it was an episodic story losing the narrative thread. And being a film where the importance of time is made explicit from the title, a good timing that is lost in the middle of the story.

Time for me It turns out better than others by Kevin Hart by resorting to solid narrative foundations and properly surrounding itself in the cast. Achieves identification with the current recurring problem and steals the occasional smile. Enough for a product of these characteristics.