Review of “Two Times”, a musical journey by Lúcio Yanel and Yamandu Costa

Two times (Dois Tempos, 2022) is a documentary but it is also a road movies, although above all, it is a musical. Because folk music articulates the journey of the characters from the south of Brazil to the north of Argentina.

Lúcio Yanel was born in Corrientes, Argentina, on May 2, 1946. At the age of 76, he is an Argentine guitarist, singer, composer, actor and folklorist based in Brazil, considered “Master of the Pampean guitar” and one of the greatest exponents of the solo guitar in the regional music of Rio Grande Do Sul.

Yamandu Costa was born in Passo Fundo on January 24, 1980. At 42 years old, he is a Brazilian guitarist and composer who stands out on the seven-string classical guitar. He is considered one of the most talented Brazilian guitarists and a world reference. He has shared stages around the world with the likes of Bob McFerrin, Melody Gardot and Baden Powell, among others. He has just received a Latin Grammy for best instrumental album.

Success and failure, youth and old age, memory and oblivion, life and death, are the themes that emerge from the conversations between the two. Anecdotes and memories arise in Lúcio Yanel upon returning to his native Corrientes. The film is also a time travel to the musical influence of chamamé in southern Brazil.

A journey of landscapes and cultures set to music by the teacher and his best student on this journey through northern Argentina to various concerts. as in all road moviesthe journey promotes learning that the director Francischelli portrays with creativity, emotion and a pleasant sense of humor.