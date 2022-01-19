review of Ubisoft’s new co-op shooter

When we talk about Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege we refer, for obvious reasons, always and only to multiplayer. Ubisoft’s ever-updating shooter, however, also includes a cooperative mode called Hunting for terrorists, which boasts a small niche of aficionados who still continue to play it both for pure fun and to accumulate credits between matches in PvP.

It is no coincidence that the event Outbreak of Siege in the distant February of 2018 (to learn more, here is the proof of the Rainbow Six Siege Outbreak event) received numerous consents, proposing game mechanics similar to those of the Terrorist Hunt, but with alien enemies and maps structured in order to allow a more linear progression. Building on the success of Outbreak, the French company has therefore decided to develop a spin-off inspired by the timed event and entirely oriented towards PvE.

This is how it is born Rainbow Six Extraction, a cooperative shooter that had a difficult development, also thanks to the old title ‘Quarantine’ and the pandemic that hit the whole world months and months after its announcement. After defeating the alien threat in Siege in 2018, we also faced the invasion in Extraction and are ready to tell you about it in detail.

Hunting for aliens

At the base of the story of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction we find the mysterious crash of a Russian missile in the small town of Truth or Consequences. Inside the object fallen from the sky was hidden a very dangerous virus of alien origin, which in the blink of an eye triggered an epidemic and the genesis of creatures with incredible strength and endurance.

This is how the operators we have come to know over the years (in particular Ash, Mira and Thermite) have decided to try to contain the infection with all their strength, forming the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team, or the REACT. This group of specialized soldiers from all corners of the world has high-tech equipment thanks to which it is possible to counter the Archas and limit their spread with a series of targeted raids.

The term raid, used often and willingly in the game, it is not random at all and allows you to immediately understand how the missions of the title are structured.

Once the team is formed, it can hold from one to three operators, we leave for one of the twelve ‘levels’ belonging to four macro-areas: each of them offers the team three maps connected to each other with as many objectives to be completed in sequence, randomly selected at the beginning of each game. If you have played Outbreak you will soon realize that the game structure is very similar to the one you already know, although in this case there is a fundamental difference which is represented by the presence in each zone of a extraction device, so that the players can decide to abort the operation and return to the HQ. This game mechanic is by no means irrelevant, as it allows you to preserve the experience obtained and avoid big losses, since in Rainbow Six Extraction the defeat has consequences vaguely similar to those of a soulslike, to underline the “hardcore” nature of the experience.

Each operator has its own individual experience level, and his exploits also contribute to increasing the overall rank of the player, triggering the advancement in the plot that is the background to the gameplay, and unlocking new cinematics as he reaches the various milestones. If KO’d, an operator becomes DIA (Missing In Action) and, before he finally dies, it is possible for the players to return to the place of disappearance and physically pull the character out of a Archea Tower, subsequently leading it to the extraction point.

If the operation is successful, you will regain all the previous experience of the operator and that gained in the mission in which he failed; if not, you will lose much of your progress and, in the worst case, you will be demoted. As punitive as it is, this mechanic is certainly interesting and is perfectly in line with the philosophy of the game, which is to always adopt a cautious approach in order to avoid disastrous failures.

On the other hand, however, we have also noticed that the DIA system can be easily bypassed, since losing a character during a mission of maximum level does not prevent you from starting a solo raid at the lowest difficulty (so as to further reduce the rank challenge, which adapts to the number of players), in order to recover the ally and return to play normally.

From Ela to Tachanka, almost everyone is there

You may have noticed that we have not yet told you about the raw gameplay and the reason is very simple: from this point of view the game inherited the solid mechanics of Rainbow Six Siege, including the ability to place protective barricades just before protecting a target.

Although it is undeniable that the French company could have done a little more, it is difficult to count the transposition of Siege’s gameplay among the flaws of Extraction, since even in this ‘new’ guise everything works very well and the gunplay it is still very satisfactory today. In this regard, we have noticed some decline in the balance of the 18 Rainbow Six Extraction operators, all unlockable for free and without too much effort (fear not, among them there is also Lord Tachanka with his placeable machine gun), precisely because of the scarce usefulness of some of their gadgets in the context of the game: think for example of Sledge’s hammer, which does not provide great support to the team unlike, for example, the charges of Hibana, working both on the walls and on the enemies. Even the tools that unlock with progression are not all useful in the same way, and sometimes we have made changes to our equipment just to complete the “Studies”, challenges that require you to perform particular actions in the field.

Just the management ofequipment one of the elements that most made us turn up our noses, in particular for what concerns the weapon customization. From this point of view, Ubisoft could have made an additional effort and offered more accessories for all guns.

In fact, some weapons have only one element applicable to a specific slot, and in other cases the choice remains substantially obligatory: considering the tactical nature of the gameplay, it is for example impossible to recommend a muzzle accessory other than the silencer, an essential tool to limit the the risk of unleashing the Archaea horde is minimal. L’stealth approach in Extraction it is a must especially in the early stages, since attracting the attention of an enemy causes his scream not only to attract his companions, but also to awaken the nearby nests, which will begin to spit monstrosities of all kinds, further thickening the ranks of aliens.

Being able to complete an objective and reach the containment chamber without having alerted any Archaos is very satisfying, as well as rewarding. eliminate the various threats with a sharp blow to the sweet spot, perhaps by drilling a wooden wall that reveals who is on the other side. It is precisely this, together with the element related to randomness of objectives, which distinguishes Extraction from almost all the cooperative shooters that have come onto the market in recent times. In the Ubisoft title we don’t just run around the scenarios shooting at anything that moves, but we often need to think carefully about how to act, since the impossibility of recovering health (at least definitively) and the risks deriving from a defeat could push players to retreat on more than one occasion.

A really tough endgame

Speaking of the difficulty of the raids, the maximum peak can be reached with the Assignments and with the Maelstorm Protocol, or the two activities endgame. The first consist of weekly missions with modifiers that dramatically increase the challenge level, while the Maelstorm Protocol is nothing more than a very long mission composed of 9 areas to be completed consecutively by facing monstrosities of all kinds with a small circle of operators, which vary from week to week.

Winning a win means getting your hands on mountains of XP and exclusive headgear, to which is added a fair share of credits to spend in the in-game shop to purchase skins and camouflages. As interesting as these modes are, at the moment it is still difficult to evaluate their long-term stability: we know that Ubisoft plans to add new modifiers every week, in order to increase the variety of the whole, but it remains to be understood whether the post support launch will be able to keep the attention of gamers high.

However, it must be said that with Siege, the French software house has shown that it is perfectly capable of keeping a product alive for years and years and with a virtuous monetization (remember that all operators of R6 Siege can be unlocked for free), and therefore it is more than legitimate to wait with a certain optimism for the start of the post-launch path.

Graphics modes and DualSense support

Just like gunplay and operators, Rainbow Six Extraction also inherits the foundations of graphic sector. From a technical point of view we are faced with a game that fully incorporates the Siege models and places them in environments that, although unprecedented, have a visual quality comparable to that of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S version of the tactical shooter, with a lighting system slightly improved which makes it better especially when light is scarce.

Our test was conducted entirely on the latest generation Sony console, where the game offers two different graphics options: Resolution And High frame rate, so that gamers can choose between smoother 1080p and 4K. Net of the total absence of additional options that allow you to modify the FOV or other graphic aspects, the title enjoys full support for DualSense, which is exploited for both haptic feedback and adaptive triggers during firing. There Artistic direction however, it did not fully convince us, especially as regards the design of alien creatures, which is a bit generic and all too homogeneous.

The fact that they all have similar shapes and colors makes it difficult to distinguish the various subspecies in the distance, to the point of forcing you to use ping to make their name appear on the screen. On the other hand, there is nothing to complain about as regards the construction of the operators, whose anti-contamination seals are perfectly in line with the aesthetics we have been used to for years and that has never disappointed the community of enthusiasts.