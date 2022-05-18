Review of Welcome to the Rileys: Movie with Kristen Stewart

Review of Welcome to the Rileys, a film directed by Jake Scott and starring Kristen Stewart, James Gandolfini and Melissa Leo. The proposal takes us to the deepest New Orleans (United States) with a story of self-forgiveness and fight against adversity in which two lost souls will resume the course of their lives supporting each other.

Synopsis

Doug (James Gandolfini) is a man who has lost the illusion of living after the sudden death of his lover They lived (Elizabeth Davis). Unable to bear the monotonous life that he has built together with his wife (melissa leo), who as a result of the death of his daughter has developed an agoraphobic disorder, decides to take refuge in the suburbs of New Orleans together with Mallory (Kristen Stewart), a young stripper who reminds him a lot of his deceased daughter, and with whom he will develop a rather deep father-son relationship.

Welcome to the Rileys movie review

If we tell you that the Welcome to the Rileys movie tells us the story of how a mature man with money, who for work reasons is in a city that is not his, and in which he meets a young prostitute whom he pays solely and exclusively to keep him company , the first thing you would tell us is that it sounds quite similar to the movie starring Richard Gere Y Julia Roberts, beautiful woman (1990).

However, there is a rather important difference between the two films. On this occasion, the writer ken hixon presents us with a father-son relationship between the protagonists, leaving aside all the romantic aspect that he showed us at the time beautiful woman, and which delves into the darkest and most seedy part of the world of stripping and prostitution in the United States. The Welcome to the Rileys movie It is not a romantic comedy where prostitution is romanticized, but rather it is a more realistic and dramatic reflection of the situation experienced by young women like Mallory (Kristen Stewart) in American society.

Two ways of dealing with the same drama

From the beginning of the film, the viewer knows that there is something wrong between Doug And his wife (Lois). He is a man who spends his nights away from home, playing poker with his friends and seeing his lover. They lived. She, a cold woman, who does not leave her house, and who does not seem to give importance to the excessive night outings of her husband.

This is the main premise of the Welcome to the Rileys movieand the reason why Doug decides to take refuge in the suburbs of New Orleans together with the young Mallory. Taking charge of this young stripper is the solution that Doug finds the void left by the death of his young daughter (a fact that is revealed to us later in the film).

louis, for her part, is a woman who has stopped leaving the house due to an agoraphobic disorder that she developed as a result of this insurmountable loss. Over time, she has become increasingly cold and dull. louis She knows that she has a major psychological problem, she knows that her husband is cheating on her, and she knows that she is becoming more and more closed in on herself. However, it seems that the character played outstandingly by melissa leo She has accepted all this as a punishment, a penance that she has to carry with her all her life because of what happened to her daughter and the role she considers she played in it all.

Self forgiveness and acceptance of mistakes

This duality in the story of how the main characters try to overcome something as tragic as the death of a daughter, is very well achieved, perfectly showing us two ways of facing the same adversity in the same film. And this is thanks, leaving aside the excellent work of management that leaves us Jake Scottto the masterful performances of both James like Melissawho make you suffer with them throughout the film, accompanying them on this journey through self-forgiveness and acceptance of mistakes.

A necessary closure

Although it is true that the Welcome to the Rileys movie begins to lose strength as the character of louisthis is not because the character is not well constructed or that he contributes little to the plot (in fact, it is quite the opposite), but rather because the father-daughter relationship that is forged from the beginning of the story between Doug Y Mallory, probably the best thing about the whole movie and the reason it makes it so good, starts to play second fiddle. However, it is a necessary thing.

As the film progresses, Mallory’s role becomes more important in resolving the marital situation facing Louis and Doug. She is both the personification of the deceased daughter who caused the breakup of this marriage and the reason why they come back together and overcome the grudges and guilt of the past. In this sense, the character played by Kristen Stewart acts as a channel for the emotions of both characters, who see in her their daughter that they lost years ago. They are capable of experiencing situations that they could never experience together with their daughter. Situations as everyday as sitting together at a table for dinner or going shopping as a family.

Final opinion of the film Welcome to the Rileys

Ultimately, the Welcome to the Rileys movie is one of the best independent proposals that you can find on streaming platforms today, where the chemistry between James Y kristen crosses the screen, making us empathize perfectly with this deep and genuine father-daughter relationship.

Premiere and technical sheet Original title: Welcome to the Rileys

Gender: Drama, Adoption

Official Site: Welcome to the Rileys

Country: USA

Idiom: English

Release date: January 23, 2010

Producer: Scott Free Productions, Argonaut Pictures

Duration: 110 minutes

Year: 2010

Age Rating: Not recommended for children under 16 years of age

Artistic Sheet

Direction: Jake Scott

Film script: ken hixon

Music: Marc Streitenfield

Photography: Christopher Soo

Distribution: Kristen Stewart, James Gandolfini, Melissa Leo, David Jensen, Kathy Lamkin, Joe Chrest, Ally Sheedy, Tiffany Coty, Eisa Davis, Lance E. Nichols, Peggy Walton-Walker

