[REVIEW] Shining Girls: The Killer and His Time





The hunt has begun, and finding the serial killer is a matter of time, in more than one sense of perceiving it.

By @mauvais1

Fragmented memory. The murderous attack that almost cost her life has made her not only an outcast from her own existence, as if she wandered in an abstracted parallel world; also in a passenger of a fragmented existence of which she does not have a complete memory. Kirby’s story forcefully portrays the trauma that a victim carries by having survived the horror. On Shining Girlsthe pursuit of a murderer is much more than following the clues that these psychopaths leave as signatures of their aberrant acts, it is a reconstruction of the stories of their victims that are intertwined to form a prism, a multifaceted narrative that transcends time, that it confuses and complicates it.

Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes (one of those heavyweights of the current science fiction genre) of the same name and created by silka louis (The Wilding, Strange Angel), this dramatic thriller is above all a visual presentation of the sufferings of a victim, a woman (in this case) who survives the attack of a murderer and the disorders that post-traumatic stress causes in her. The genre once again as the common thread of a cruel reality, a framework of feelings and reasoning almost impossible to visualize without capturing them as a surreal nightmare.

But let’s go back, Kirby Mazrachi (Elizabeth Moss) keeps a diary of everyday events that everyone else keeps in their short-term memory; address and apartment where she lives, where she works, where she keeps her keys, if her pet is a cat or dog and even who her husband or mother is. Day after day she fills pages with notes that anchor her to her existence as if it were going to dematerialize from one moment to another. Because that is the catalyst that will make the viewer interested in his story, constant change, minimal and superficial, to deep and complex ones. All this has been going on for years, as long as her memory allows her to reason and at the same time for six years, when she was brutally attacked.

It is 1992, a young woman appears dead, with the same characteristics as her attack, and then she is convinced that it is the same man. Hidden in the archives of the newspaper where this terrified journalist works, she will begin to do her own investigation, beginning with the notes of Dan Velázquez, a colleague of hers. Soon both will become entangled in this convoluted plot of serial killers, gruesome deaths and the extraordinary idea that he, the attacker, moves through more than just the city’s neighborhoods or neighboring communities.

To tell more would be to spoil the viewer’s own journey, but surely they will understand that this is not just a “Serial Killers” thriller, of stories of victims and survivors, of unsolved cases or “Cold Cases”. It is also a reinterpretation of the mind of the victims, of their traumas, the holes that these extreme experiences leave in existence. One more time, Elizabeth Moss shows her acting abilities, with the vulnerability of Cecilia Kass in The Invisible Man (2020) and the resilience of June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale. It is clear that her works, the last ones at least, have had the female victims as protagonists and that the actress has enough left to narrate from her perspective.

Surely the viewer will remember The butterfly Effect (The Butterfly Effect – 2004) or why not to Project Almanac (Project Almanac – 2015), to give some indications, but the focus is novelty as well as what, initially, is a confusing development of events. Time is the key in more than one layer and determines not only the urgency with which the lack of it must be faced, but also what it creates to the disadvantage of the protagonists.

The characters are just a collection of broken people, divided by their miseries, congested by their own horrors, by adverse circumstances, many of them created by themselves, others by the darkness they face in that murderer who is always one step ahead. We were talking about the recurrence in the characters that he has recently played Elizabeth Moss and here is no exception; and it’s interesting because it talks about another kind of hero. One born of despair, of the most abject and tormented adversity. Characters who are not even antiheroes, rather poor devils, women, dispossessed by circumstances, the worst and those that make them vulnerable to the core. Here, more than empowerment, which there is, it is survival. It is not heroism in short, it is pure courage, anger and thirst for adjustment.

If they get a chance to see Shining Girls, do not lose it, and be patient, that the reward is greater than the perplexity that you will feel at the beginning, in the first episodes. How are you doing with the wonderful severity (2021-) and servant (2019-)Apple TV + has another of its best materials in hand.

This review was written after having seen the first four episodes of the eight that make up the season that premieres on April 29.

Qualification : Shining Girls

creator: Silka Luisa.

Direction: Michelle MacLaren, Elizabeth Moss, Daina Reid.

Script: Silka Luisa. Novel: Lauren Beukes.

Distribution: Elizabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Philippa Sooo, Amy Brennemann, JamieBell, Christopher Denham, Deanna Reed-Foster, Mark Grapey, Chris Chalk.

Kirby Mazrachi is a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dream of becoming a journalist was put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault, she teams up with troubled veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to try to uncover the identity of her attacker. As they realize several cold cases are inextricably linked, Kirby’s blurred reality and her personal traumas allow her assailant to always stay one step ahead of them.

I like this: I like Loading…

Related