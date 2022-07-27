Review: SINISTER TWIN – The Opinion

A thriller works well when its story tries to take some series of twists that can appeal to the average audience that is a fan of this genre. Although the main thing is that it generates scares, lately there have been very few occasions in which this is achieved, so more attention is paid to the story, which has often opted more for the emotional and for some traumas generated by a strong event in our life that we find it difficult to overcome.

After a tragic accident claims the life of one of her twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony move halfway around the world with their surviving son in hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside of Finland soon takes a sinister turn. As Rachel explores her new residence with her young son, Elliot, she finds a strange little door in the house and soon increasingly strange events begin to occur. Elliot starts talking to the air and looking at Rachel while she is in bed in the middle of the night. It begins to become clear that something is invading the family. As Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over.

One of the main elements for which this film is worthwhile is its protagonist Teresa Palmer, who plays a very good role, in addition to the approach with which she has to maintain mystery at all times, but unfortunately fails in her basic story already that the end is predictable due to the way in which they narrate the events that start from an accident and the arrival in a new place, arousing the suspicions of everyone around.

There have already been several tapes that show that psychological impact that a loss generates in people and that mental world in which they navigate to try to find comfort in their day to day life, but it is there, in the revelation of what really happens between the woman and her family, where we are part of a reality that is disguised by the presence of a supposed paying cult that wants to take away her surviving son, strange events and behaviors of her son and of an infinite love that leads to a path that in Instead of representing an improvement, it is sinking due to social criticism, desperation and anguish at seeing that a woman is practically happy only knowing that she is the mother of a son who is no longer by her side, of whom there never were two.