Review: Snatched, Soho Theater – Everything Theater

Review: Snatched, Soho Theater



80 Great A humorous yet frank and enlightening account of one woman’s battle against prejudice with a disability. User Rating: Be the first!

Melissa Johns is a disabled actress and disability activist with a story to tell. In 2018, her smartphone was hacked and intimate photos were released. Inside enraptured, Johns uses the situation to speak out against body shame and to combat taboos around disability, sex, and body dysmorphia. It is an autobiographical account of her life and the trials and tribulations she encountered as a disabled woman.

The play begins with Johns imagining winning the Miho Awards against the likes of Angelina Jolie and Michelle Obama. This reveals the sheer amount of confidence required for her to just participate in this world and get to where she is today, a successful artist who recently appeared in the West End and is seen on national television. The play tells the story of her life from the age of six to the present day. Johns plays herself along with many other brilliantly characterized personalities she has encountered. The comedy is interwoven between frank dialogue, with Johns displaying a variety of voices, accents and self-deprecating humorous lines in such a derogatory way that you can’t help but laugh in shock at his lack of inhibition.

Director and co-creator lily levin balances intensity with music, video projection and dialogue. As Johns boldly displays her intimate memories, the musician Imogen Halsey tells its own story with harmonic singing, adding a depth to the scenes that takes this piece to the next level.

Johns has broken down each stage of his life using a presenter named Mia Scorgen. This character acts as a perfect stereotype of the fake and obnoxious TV critic, while silently serving as a symbol of a discriminatory and judgmental society. She displays different life obstacles like news headlines in Good morning Great Britain, asking how Johns handled riding a bike, having sex, meeting men and trying to be an actor. She says, ‘we’re all going to look beyond the beauty on the outside and see who she is on the inside’ in a patronizing and painfully transparent way.

The shocking truth of our society’s expectations of disability is prevalent in enraptured. Johns tells us that she didn’t even realize she had a disability until the world noticed first. Notably, when her parents told her to add a prosthesis; she confused asked why? This shows how the childlike and pure mind of a six year old would never naturally discriminate; devastatingly, it’s something society teaches us as we grow up.

When Johns recounts the agonizing pain of her photos leaking online, she uses a backdrop of comments from viewers like ‘she has a sick body’ and ‘how can anyone have sex with someone like that? shudder.

However, Johns doesn’t leave this piece on a meek note, but determined and hopeful; that ‘she will be free’. enraptured is a vulnerable, funny and courageous account of a life with a disability, it has brought me deep hope and courage and I highly recommend you watch it.

Written and performed by: Melissa Johns

Directed by: Lily Levin

Producer: Melissa Johns and Anthony Kosky

Raptured has completed its current run. More information can be found here.