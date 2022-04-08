Review – Sonic 2 the movie, the hero nobody asked for

Sonic 2 it’s finally here, and boy do we have to talk about it. The first part left us with a good taste in our mouths in general, and we were eager to know how the sequel would receive us. The first thing we have to make clear is that it is not a complete disaster, and that is already a profit. The second thing is that we are probably facing the best version of Sonic and his friends that we have seen come out of video games.

the hero of green hills

If you saw the first movie then you already know how it goes: after being adopted by officer Tom Wachowski, Sonic wants to use his powers for good and become the hero that Green Hills needs, but deep down he is still just a boy. mischievous. That’s why it’s not uncommon for people to view him with mistrust, and doubt his aspirations to become a vigilante. At least until they need him to finish him off. Dr. Eggman, who is back on Earth with a little less hair in his head but just as twisted ideas. And he didn’t come alone, as he joined forces with Knuckles to catch the blue hedgehog once and for all. It may not sound like anything to write home about, but the story manages to keep you glued to the screen almost all the time.

Although it must be said, the greatest strength of the film is not in its plot, but in its characters. Perhaps this is what you’d expect from a video game movie with such iconic mascots, and at that point they nailed it.

Friends forever

The film achieves what one would expect from your favorite characters– Give them a story, personality, and of course the charm that only CGI fur can achieve. Tails and Knuckles are the most accomplished, and they have their own moments within the movie, moments that perfectly blend the fan service with the candidness of family themes such as friendship and heroism. A family of hedgehogs, foxes and echidnas. Those millennials and their pets.

As I said above, Knuckles arrives on Earth accompanied by Dr. Eggman, with whom he will form an alliance to find Sonic. The reason for the search for him: the hedgehog could lead them to the Master Emerald, an inexhaustible source of power and greatness that must not fall into the wrong hands. Knuckles is an ancient warrior, the last of the Echidnas, true to his values ​​and his tribe and ready to exact revenge.

We owe all the charm of this strong man to the great Octavio Rojas, voice of Smithers in The Simpson and Erwin Smith in the recent dubbing of Attack on Titan. During the film he shows us how the warrior with the steel knuckles goes from being an avenger to one more of Sonic’s friends, united by their new mission to protect the Esmeralda. It’s refreshing to see how Knuckles isn’t defined solely by his contempt for Sonic like he used to in sonic x and in other adaptations of the franchise. Here we also find a more rounded and pachón character, and who has some of the most beautiful moments in the film.

We also have Tails, the cutest thing in the world and Sonic’s new best friend.. Just like in the games, Tails has a deep admiration for the blue hedgehog, and is a genius at making all kinds of electronics and gadgets. Even one that translates Russian in real time, albeit with unexpected… results. As with Knuckles, the film gave us a great characterization of the little two-tailed fox. Although the animation does not do everything, since the impeccable voice of Marisol Romero, Misato in The End of Evangelion and in more recent times the voice of Anne Hathaway and Ana de Armas. In Tails the element of the cuteness is everything, and that is why it will not be strange to see the fandom of this little fox with two tails.

sonic 2 the hedgehog

If you like Luisito, Sonic 2 It will be like listening to him fight Dr. Eggman while talking about how he is in the place where the sun never sets. Or while trying to be friends with Tails. The dubbing of the film is almost impeccable, although a child probably won’t notice the difference and deep down just wants to listen to Luisito and not Sonic.

But yes, deep down it is safe to say that Sonic 2 It is one of the best adaptations of video games that we have seen in the cinema. Not that that makes it a Masterpiece, but it works. I feel like it’s the kind of movie you’d expect from Sonic, with all the destruction, fart jokes, awkward moments and mayhem you’d find in space hedgehog. The games were never known for delving too deeply into the furry story, but the movie fills that gap with an expensive waste of explosions and thunder and robots as if from nowhere. The film sometimes sins of throwing action and lights as if there were no tomorrow, although spread over its two hours they are a little more bearable.

The pretext of the hero in the story feels a bit forced, but we understand the intention behind, and it is that sooner rather than later Sonic will have his own cinematographic universe in the pure style of Marvel. This is suggested by the post-credits scene, although it is probably too early to say what awaits us. What we can see is that making Sonic a hero probably doesn’t fit his personality so much, so we’ll have to see how they handle that in the future. For now we are left with the mischievous space hedgehog who is no longer alone with the boring humans.

hairy and dangerous

Sonic 2 rises above some common places that do not always end up overshadowing the film, although it is inevitable to have them present: the threat of the harmless alien, the power of friendship, the evil by nature who wants all the power, etc. However, we believe that it is its three main heroes who carry the film on their backs.

And the themes taken from superhero movies are also there, with fewer successes than we would like.. The appearance of a threat that surpasses the military power of the Nation, the birth of an alliance of heroes, among others. Most of the time they feel like pretexts out of the bag, but maybe we don’t resent them as much because it’s the second movie. The sequels may not be as lucky as they are now, but only time will tell.

The good

tails

A movie that works, limping, but it works

Tails x2

There is fanservice without exaggeration

References for connoisseurs abound

i love you so much knuckles

Jim Carrey never fails

The bad

Is this all video game movies can achieve?

If they gave me a peso every Sonic looks like a driver, I’d be a millionaire

There’s a bit of film in your CGI

Verdict

sonic 2 the movie is the best video game movie in history… and that tells us how low the bar is. It’s probably more enjoyed by kids than their parents, but that’s almost always the case with these adaptations. Its greatest success is to give us a consistent and tender portrait of the emblematic SEGA mascots. Sometimes that’s all we need, but we’re not sure it will continue to work in the future. That and the abuse of explosions and CGI are signs of a movie that works with its buts.

Ultimately, it leaves us with mixed feelings about the future of Sonic at the cinema. The first two barely cross the threshold of what is acceptable, but they have to improve if they think about the future of the franchise. Sonic 2 it is a film that you remember intensely when you leave the theater, but a few hours later it has almost completely evaporated. Will he continue with this formula in his third part, or is he serious now?