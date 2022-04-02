Review: THE ADAM PROJECT – The Opinion

If something will make me remember this science fiction film, it will undoubtedly be its entire final sequence because it is emotional and it is the part that represents this story of personal loss and search that not even time can break the bonds of love between its characters, and that that several of them are themselves in different years…

Adam Reed (Reynolds) is a time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves, who was lost to the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling into the year 2022, and to the only place he knows from this time in his life: his house, where he lived with me when he was 13. .

The film directed by Shawn Levy is special, since in addition to being plagued with very well-executed special effects, it brings characters who handle very effective chemistry from the first moment they interact, with the two versions of Adam played by Ryan Reynolds and the little Walker Scobell which achieves the ideal spark to live this adventure full of dangers and personal strengths, where the duel has a very important weight due to the loss of his father (Mark Ruffalo), the new life that his mother (Jennifer Garner) and that strength that one must draw from within in order to continue on a daily basis.

Love is impregnated from the beginning, and the inspirational element is what moves this peculiar couple who discover the great achievements of their father and will try to defeat the person who stole their ideas and has used them for evil on earth, in this film that moves between trips through the past and the future to alter events, attending in the process the drama of a family that has not been able to overcome the abrupt death of one of its members.