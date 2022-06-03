Review | The Boys returns after two years with a perverse and violent parody of the Avengers | TV and Show

Almost two years have passed since the second season of The Boys -except for the animated spin-off Diabolical which premiered in March of this year-, and the series seems to have every intention of making up for lost time.

Having spent a year in the story, the new episodes pick up from the beginning with a dizzying pace, fitting several twists and revelations one after another. Peace is over, it is time to resume the bloody “secret war”, one that soon claims its first victims and demands great sacrifices.

Often times, these lead protagonists and antagonists to become what they despise, pushing their character developments to new extremes.

Incidentally, the series takes advantage of presenting the most violent gore and sex scene that has been seen in this adaptation of a material that seeks to portray how violent a world with superpowers would really be. Yes, more than that grotesque moment from the first season between Popclaw and her manager.

All framed by the always acid social criticism of the great formal and factual powers of Western culture. Corporations, pharmaceutical companies, the corruption of the political class, religious institutions, the entertainment industry, the use of activist causes and personality cults, with “Superheroes” as their star product and main metaphor.

But beyond the progressive narrative tension, which is already typical of this story, perhaps the most striking element of this new phase is the introduction of another famous team of superheroes with their parallels in already well-known fiction: paymentwho are presented throughout the first 5 episodes of this season, to which BioBioChile had access.

Such as The Sevenwhose name and makeup reference the “Big Seven” of DC Comics’ Justice League, Payback roughly translates to “Retaliation” or “Revenge,” also clearly shaping an analog of the “Avengers” from Marvel.

Soldier Boy (“Soldier Boy,” played by Jensen Ackles), Crimson Countess (“Crimson Countess,” played by Lauren Cohan) and swatto (played by Joel Labelle), Gunpowder (“Gunpowder”, played by Sean Patrick Flanery) are some of the characters that make up this team, once the “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” prior to the emergence of The Seven.

These “superheroes” respectively parody the Captain America, the Scarlet Witch (“Scarlet Witch”), Ant Man (“Ant Man”) and well, Gunpowder It is rather an amalgamation of Judge Dredd Y deadshot or maybe the hawk eye (“Hawkeye”) from Marvel’s “Ultimate” parallel universe.

stormfront (“Torrential” in Spanish) and Eagle the Archer (“Eagle the Archer”) are also members in the comics, but they were already presented in other ways on screen, respectively being parodies of Thor Y hawk eye (“Hawkeye”) -more directly than Gunpowder-.

As with the other characters, the similarities do not go beyond appearances and -partially- powers, being all rather villainous versions hidden behind a benevolent public figure thanks to the powerful marketing and cover-up work of the transnational Vought.

Soldier Boy, in particular, even shares the legend of Captain America: shield-wielding supersoldier and World War II hero, bulwark of freedom and icon of the “American Dream.”

However, for the series an extra superpower was added that brings him closer to the X-Man. Havok: A powerful and destructive energy projection from his chest. The reason? Seemingly moving the plot forward in the direction the directors needed, making it more dangerous and adding an element to the visual spectacle.

For comic book readers, there’s one very specific thing to look forward to: while the series took several creative liberties in the presentation and chronology of events from the source material, this new installment begins to fill in many of the gaps. left until now.

The appearance of Payback is one, the presentation of at least four other characters – secret until now – is another, but perhaps the most striking thing is herogasm (English pun between the words “hero” and “orgasm”), which is literally the title of the sixth episode.

That title is shared with a comic book miniseries that chronicles an orgy of superheroes and supervillains with prostitutes and victims of sex trafficking. A large part of the “superhuman community” attends it, with the public excuse of meeting to stop the current global threat, while in the shadows the protagonists carry out a secret mission under the noses of unsuspecting superhumans.

The setting recalls events such as those that occurred on Little Saint James Island, of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a close friend of now former US President Donald Trump. The site would have been visited by members of royalty, Nobel laureates, political authorities, bankers and other public figures. The “powerful” of the real world.

What can we anticipate? Even having read the source material and having seen all the episodes that preceded it… it’s hard to predict beyond the expected sex and violence, because despite having incorporated elements missing from the comics, the series still manages to keep enough distance enough to keep his entire audience in the dark.