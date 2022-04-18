Review The Dropout – The Theranos scam comes to Disney + with a great series

It is difficult to define who is elizabeth holmes. the founder of Theranosthe multi-million dollar pharmaceutical company that advertised that it was capable of to diagnose the most varied diseases and ailments of human beings with a simple Blood drop, is a distinctly North American animal. At first glance, we are talking about a self-made woman, visceral, capable of molding reality at her whim and defending an idea tooth and nail. like so many others Silicon Valley gurusand with a almost unhealthy obsession with following in the footsteps of Steve Jobs and the almighty Apple, Holmes launched a crusade against the pharmaceutical industry by claiming that, thanks to an innovative machine, he was able to glimpse the future of human ailments through a look at their blood.

As many of you know, Theranos, company that was worth billions of dollars in the market, it was a hoax. Neither his machines were capable of analyzing blood correctly nor was his technology so revolutionary. Holmes, found guilty of several crimes in various legal proceedings for defrauding and mislead their investors and employees, became an idol with feet of clay. Now, Hulu presents an ambitious miniseries in the style of Dopesick: Story of an addictionnarrating the rise and fall of this figure embodied in production by amanda seyfried. In Vandal Random We have been able to see the episodes of this production that is broadcast on Disney + in advance and we tell you everything in our review without spoilers.

An enigmatic, controversial and conquering figure

“I came to believe in her”. It is perhaps the phrase that perfectly sums up the entire leitmotif of the series, and comes from the mouth of the chemist Ian Gibbons (Stephen Fry), one of the most faithful supporters of Elizabeth Holmes during the beginning of Theranos. “I looked into her eyes and thought that she was capable of seeing the future,” concluded Gibbons himself, who fell for an intelligent, charismatic woman who was convinced of what she said about her. Next to, hundreds of people, thousands of investors and dozens of businessmen, and even a former Secretary of State, George Shultz (Sam Waterston), ended up conquered. the structure of The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes is very similar to that of movies like The social network by David Fincher or The wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese, with a narrative that develops the genesis of the personality of Holmes herself and the hard beginnings of an innovative technology company in a world governed by men and large established corporations with years of experience behind them.







Continuing with the North American stories, we could say that the birth of Theranos arises when Enron goes bankrupt and Holmes’s father is out of a job. The United States energy services corporation, synonymous with the quintessential business fraud in the country, would be the trigger for the obsession of Elizabeth Holmes herself by have an idea, design a product and make money from it, leaving his university studies and venturing into a complex world full of the impossible. Obsessed with changing the world overnight, she excels at Stanford and gaining the trust of a team of young talents he would lead in the future Theranos. Considering that she is trying to earn huge amounts of dollars on a touchy subject like Healththings will not be easy.







look for investments of risk capitalreceive suspicions and doubts of large pharmaceutical corporations such as Novartis or PfizerAnd you will find yourself begging – figuratively and literally – for millions and millions of dollars to design some workable prototype of your miraculous machine. The first episodes of The Dropout they are really vibrant, charged with a great rhythm, in which we observe how Amanda Seyfried mimics a controversial and strange figure, humanizing it and giving it a tangible look beyond the crime that he will end up perpetrating.

“ Elizabeth Holmes is the epitome of the Silicon Valley guru; however, the idea of ​​her was unfounded

Although the leadership of Elizabeth Merwether What showrunner -creator of new-girl– and the direction of Michael Showalter is excellent – he is responsible for the recent Tammy Faye’s eyes-, the episodes directed by French Gregorini and Erica Watson They prove to be full of life, with well-directed dialogue and moments as hilarious as they are worrying. They give the impression of being interesting pieces by themselves, and not mere hinges of a series that, by the way, plays wrong with the length of its footage. With the help of Ramesh Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews)an entrepreneur with a view in the world of technology, the duo will conquer locals and strangers towards a leader cult spiral which makes us wonder to what extent the bubble of the startup of the last two decades has created true egocentric monsters at the helm of multi-million dollar companies.







A well-constructed series but perhaps has excessive footage

The series is well drawn, built and finished off. It becomes very difficult not to escape its charms, especially if we enter into its game and its meticulous recreation of the business context of the United States at a time when the country was looking for the new Apple and in which Facebook had already stood out. The Dropout knows how to delve into the transformation of Holmes, from an idealistic and anxious teenager, to a cold and distant figure capable of faking a personality in front of investors and his own employees, imitating those men who decide to close doors to his impossible idea. Playing by the tech industry’s own rules – full of slogans and empty phrases like “What would you try to do if you knew you couldn’t fail?”-, end up mimicking and adapting, which twisted chameleon, in a hostile environment in which appearances are everything.







In one of the best episodes –Old White Men-, Holmes will try to convince the executives of the drugstore chain Walgreens that his company Theranos, desperately seeking funding, is ideal for building an economic alliance. Through the juxtaposition of realities -traditional and established company led by men versus a newly minted company led by a woman-, we will observe how the prey becomes the hunter and vice versa, in a twisted game in which a group of businessmen are forced into a series of impossible meetings commercials in which health and technical data and the laboratories in which these miraculous machines are developed and designed are the least of it. Holmes’ goal was always to get rich in the process.

“ Elizabeth Holmes conquered and embuc businessmen, former Secretaries of State and even presidents like Bill Clinton

But beyond the fidelity of this series -based on the podcast of the same name-, The Dropout has its own bugs and glitches. The main one, perhaps the most obvious as we have already told you above, is that this is a very long series. The eight episodes of it – the critics have only been able to see seven in advance – perhaps they are too many for a production that, with half the time, could have counted the same. The case is more than documented, docudramas have been made and its protagonist has made headlines for five years.







Although its pace is frenetic and there are really brilliant lines in some of its episodes, sometimes the production can seem excessively redundant in the mouths of its characters, falling into the expository and obvious, emphasizing ideas that have already been shown enough on the screen or that have been obvious minutes before to the viewer. It is as if he were constantly trying to prove his veracity and adherence to the real facts. Not bad, but sometimes he thinks the viewer is dumber than he should be. Like the investors that Holmes dazzled with his talk. In any case, The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes It is one of the best premieres on Disney +, and one of the series of the year.

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes premieres April 20 on Disney+. We have seen the series in early access thanks to the Way to Blue agency and Disney Spain.