[REVIEW] ‘The House of the Dragon’ (HBO): Westeros is back

Fire and blood have ruled Westeros for centuries. In the shadow of the mighty wings of ravenous dragons and the menacing banner of House Targaryen. Finally, after years of waiting since the scorching end of game of Thronesfans of the play based on the novels by George RR Martin can return to the atmosphere of The Iron Throne.

The House of the Dragon came to HBO to take us back through the intrigues of Westeros, but in a time long before the exploits involving Houses Stark, Lannister and Baratheon. based on the book fire and blood by George Martin himself, the HBO series narrates a specific moment of the Targaryen House, when the ancestors of Daenerys were at the height of their hegemony over the Seven Kingdoms.

172 years before the war that led Daenerys Targaryen to sail to Westeros in search of revenge, the house of the dragon rules unopposed in Westeros. But the Game of Thrones transcends the centuries, and the succession of the kingdom is always the center of the story told by the spin-off of The Iron Throne.

When the aged King Jaeherys I Targaryen must choose his rightful heir, he does not hesitate to entrust the fate of Westeros to his eldest son, Viserys. A just man, an honest and merciful king, the new patriarch of the ruling house played by Paddy Considine. But not, in spite of himself, free from the typical torments of a ruler: the inheritance of his lineage, the certainty of the succession, the preservation of the family. And a male heir.

But it is his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who seems destined for greatness: resourceful and bold enough to be able to ride a dragon even at a very young age, the daughter of King Viserys (Milly Alcock in her youth version , Emma D’Arcy in her adult version) is the fulcrum of the events that link the lineage at the head of the dragons with the destiny of Westeros, with relations with the other great families of the Seven Kingdoms and, above all, , with a delicate, fragile and imperfect internal balance. The one that exists between King Viserys and his brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Rhaenyra’s uncle and fierce pretender to the throne. A cast of memorable and charismatic characters, well outlined by the pen of George Martin and excellently transposed into a television script that -at least as regards the first half of the season, which we are anticipating- works and convinces.

House of the Dragon was born with the clear intention of not leaving fans of the franchise orphaned from the best environments of game of Thrones. And in this, starting from an exciting and emotional pilot, it can be said that the series created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal has fully succeeded. The first element that catches the attention of those who loved game of Thrones It is the strong feeling of nostalgia, well expressed by the tones of a product that wants to be above all a clear and heartfelt tribute to the first seasons of GoT.

The House of the Dragon seems to be all that fans of game of Thrones could wish for: Though it falls short of the charisma and writing quality of the original, the first few episodes push hard on the nostalgia factor, music, and atmospheres that have captivated Iron Throne fandom for years. However, then the story takes a turn of its own, thanks to effective characters and excellent performances. Above all, although the story continues to be well written in our opinion, the quality of the staging stands out, which once again wants to fly high, surpassing the bulk of the television industry by several leagues: This is thanks to the ability of production of the project, which has already reached extraordinary levels, and to the VFX department, but also to the contribution of the direction: and it is no coincidence that the excellent pilot is directed by a veteran of GoT and HBO, Miguel Sapochnik, the man who brought the legendary Battle of the Bastards to life, as well as showrunner and producer of The house of the dragon.

Where to see The House of the Dragon?

The series broadcasts episodes weekly on HBO, HBO Max and VTR+