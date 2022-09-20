Review | ‘The King Woman’ and the straight talk of Viola Davis

The King Woman is a feature film that tells a small part of the history of the Kingdom of Dahomey, which was located in what is now Benin, on the African continent. The film focuses on the Agojie, a unit of female warriors who were responsible for defending this kingdom in the 1800s. Knowing that it’s all based on real events brings another flavor.

But it’s not just a good movie with a frantic start that offers the opportunity to see the fighting power of these “African Amazons”. “This is a chance for us, black women, to be noticed”, said Viola Davis during the press conference in Rio de Janeiro, this Monday, 19, at Copacabana Palace. The actress came to Brazil to promote The King Womanalong with her husband and film producer Julius Tennon.

I was invited by Sony and Primeira Plano to participate. I woke up at 6am, took out the trash, put food in for the animals, cleaned their areas. And the time was passing. I sat down at the computer to work and sent the release about the pre-sale of my new book, “Poetiniasis”. As a result, I arrived late and lost face-to-face accreditation, despite having received confirmation online. The security at the door of the most famous hotel in Brazil kept his face closed and said that it was closed and that we would not enter. Next to me, the reporter for the Notícia Preta website, also late, was frustrated and sad. But there we stayed in the attempt to contact the production. Until a boy named Guilherme, full of sympathy, came to pick us up at the door. The security guard still told us to wait, made contact with the boss, but we finally got in.

Time of change

Before that, I saw the actress walk past the balcony, while some fans screamed from the boardwalk. When I finally entered the conference room, Viola was already seated and had begun to answer questions. When asked about the possibility of more films with black protagonists, she made it clear that the public needs to go to the movies and honor these films, just as they honor those of Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Angelina Jolie. It’s the only way to have other cinematographic works with protagonists like her.

“Art imitates life” said Viola Davis, explaining that opportunities for black women are less in the movies than in everyday life.

In the film, which I saw last week in an exclusive screening for the press, the actress employs grandeur and humanity in her character called Nanisca. Dana Stevens’ script leaves no holes or underestimates the viewer. On top of that, bring some plot twists punctual. We have warriors, but they are not invincible or artificial superheroes, they are human beings, with their pain and trauma, frustrations and dreams.

Viola Davis, Beautiful and Powerful (Disclosure/Sony)

Polly Morgan’s incredible photography enhances those African settings, with a reddish hue, and provides scenes truly worthy of being seen in theaters. It’s the kind of movie to be enjoyed on the big screen. Gina Prince-Bythewood firmly directs the great action scenes, well choreographed, and does even better in the simple moments. The movie managed to give me goosebumps many times.

Anyway, The King Woman arrives in national cinemas this Thursday, September 22, 2022 and promises to be a box office success. Deserve.