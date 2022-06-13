Review, ‘The mafia tailor’: The seams of death

Recognized as a writer, the American Graham Moore has known how to make the leap to the cinema quickly and accurately, first it was as screenwriter of the remarkable, solemn and Oscar-winning ‘The Imitation Game (Deciphering Enigma)’, with which he explored the essential collaboration of the mathematician Alan Turing with the British government to win the Second World War (as well as his tragic destiny to be condemned in 1952 for being homosexual). Now Moore goes one step further, by also going behind the cameras as a director with ‘El sastre de la mafia’.

Presented at the 72nd edition of the Berlin Film Festival, ‘The Mafia Tailor’ brings back that street and gang spirit of the 50s, with which he shows the last bits of the change of cycle within the underground scene, with the Italian mafia bursting in force and dominating over Irish or African-American criminal organizations. But, although the film has a fight between clans in its context, it is not what Moore wants to show in this sublime thriller, whose theatrical essence prepares the public for a story in which the filmmaker, who signs the script together with Johnathan McClain, It gradually reveals its deck, as if it were a masterful poker play.

Or chess, because Moore calculatedly controls each scene, each detail that is left behind, provoking intrigue among the spectators, who will see how each step moves away from the predictable, with a series of precise and sparse dialogues, in which his cast stands out. Although the story catches, it is its interpreters who manage to keep the expectation until the end, especially Mark Rylance. Oscar winner for ‘Bridge of Spies’, he is one of those actors who is able to show with great coldness and naturalness from apparently mundane scenes to other extreme ones, causing your character is undaunted in sequences as diverse as taking measurements for a suit, sewing up a stomach wound, or slitting a rival’s neckall without hardly messing up.

Sublime period thriller with theatrical essence and a brilliant Mark Rylance

Although Rylance is magnificent and is the one who takes all eyes; he has to recognize that he is not alone in this dance of loyalties, starting with Johnny Flynn, chameleonic in going from being David Bowie in ‘Stardust’ or the heartthrob of a Jane Austen novel in ‘Emma’ to becoming a bloodthirsty hit man; he stands out too Simon Russell Beale, whose Shakespearean-inspired character recalls the theatrical essence of the film, because its unique setting allows the plot to flow from a perspective that is as unexpected as it is claustrophobic. Women cannot be left out, who also provide a different view of the female position in this story of spies and mafia, with Zoey Deutch with a character ahead of her time and with Nikki Amuka-Bird as a rowdy leader of arms whose wits are more cunning than that of their male counterparts.

Due to the austerity of its stage, as well as its technical and costume section, Moore seems to have been inspired by the fact that they know how to squeeze intrigue out of apparently sober situations.being ‘The mafia tailor’ a worthy heir to both Kubrick’s ‘Perfect Heist’, as well as Mankiewicz’s ‘The Footprint’ or Lumet’s ‘The Death Trap’. Moore shows to have a classic and elegant look of the thriller, which was lavished little in recent cinema. A solid first film that supposes another step in the meteoric rise of the Chicago-born filmmaker.

Note: 8

The best: The way he takes advantage of his austere setting, his strong performances, especially Mark Rylance’s.

Worst: Certain plot twists cause a certain Deus ex machina feel.