Review The Man from the North: The Man from the North: a raw tale of power and revenge | Entertainment

The Witch and The Lighthouse are two of the best psychological horror films of the decade and we were eager to see the director’s new work. Robert Eggers with the Northman’, and it is this trip to vikings world turns out to be as macabre and cruel as we expected from him.

This is ‘The good and the bad’ of the tape in a new edition of ‘The Multiverse’ by Caracol Radio:

THE GOOD THING ABOUT THE TAPE

its protagonist, Alexander Skarsgard, remembered for his role in ‘The Legend of Tarzan’ plays Amleth, a 9th-century Norse prince who, after his father’s murder at the hands of his uncle, swears revenge. Decades later, become a powerful and savage warrior, he is guided by visions and prophecies to finally fulfill his promise. The history is -clearly based- on a Scandinavian medieval legend. This is joined by Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe.

It is not a simple story vikings, in Iceland It is possible to capture a very artistic and intriguing look at the legends that forged a culture. We can explore how physically and mentally strong they were, to the point of being completely ruthless and showing their most animalistic side.

The tape offers a more direct look at the rituals, Pagan traditions, myths, dances around the fire and the search for a legendary sword that can only be drawn at night, are part of this cold world full of betrayals, which from the first minute makes us think and connect the dots.

The clear references to norse mythologyespecially Valhalla, described as a room located in the abode of Odin,in Asgard, which welcomed all the brave Viking warriors who died gloriously in battle.

THE BAD OR POINTS TO CONSIDER

>The norse mythology it is expressed through fantastic moments, but many times we do not know if some actions are really happening or if it is a product of the imagination of the characters. This could confuse attendees.

>It is not a film for children, it is a product designed for a more adult audience because it deals with issues such as slavery, mistreatment of women, incest and even witchcraft. You have to go with critical eyes because the vision that Marvel he has sold us from the gods of the north, he is nowhere to be seen here and is appreciated in the final cut.

> There is no fairy tale ending, happy and blissful, rather when we finish watching the film we question a lot about the role of the human being in history.

OTHER REFERENCES OF THE GENRE

Conan the Barbarian, The Fury of the Vikings and Thirteen Warriors

Final score 4.0 out of 5.0