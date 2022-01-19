“Review the organization throughout Italy” – Corriere.it

from Stefania Chiale

Four measures are proposed: increase the ceiling for patients, including for doctors in training, implement scholarships in specialties and reshape access to the Faculty of Medicine

a problem that the pandemic has only highlighted more vigorously and that the numerous retirements make it even more complex: the shortage of general practitioners. A theme that affects the whole national territory and with respect to which Lombardy Region committed to finding concrete solutions to ensure effective management of territorial medicine, he said the vice president and councilor for Welfare Letizia Moratti in response to the question of the pentastellato director Marco Fumagalli in the classroom at the Pirellone during the session of the regional council.

What are these solutions? Mainly four. The first the possibility of increase the maximum number of clients by general practitioners who request it. The Welfare DG, specified Moratti, gave authorization starting from June 2021 and today it is registered a percentage of over 6% of medical applications for membership of general medicine. It means that 355 general practitioners out of the total of 5,919 mmg in service in Lombardy have requested to increase the maximum number of patients followed.

The second L’increase in the ceiling for assisted persons for doctors in training from the current limit of 650 patients to 1000. This is a request from the Lombardy DG Welfare, which took an active part at national level for the introduction of changes to the current structure. The main reason is to be able to allow doctors in training to compete for the assignment of areas that are lacking.

The third it concerns specialty scholarships: the number of scholarships that will be announced for the three-year period 2021-2024 will be higher than in the past because the Lombardy Region has obtained a significant increase in the national fund (20 million) and for this purpose additional resources have been allocated in the NRP. The fourth, finally, the request for reshape and increase access to the Faculty of Medicine.

To these four measures, the vice president Moratti recalled that since 2018 she has joined theRegional Supplementary Agreement for general practitionersthe possibility for Ats to identify disadvantaged areas on the subject of a shortage of general practitioners: If, for three subsequent publications in areas lacking in General Medicine and Free Choice Pediatrics, the published area is not covered, the ATS is given the option of identifying the area as a “disadvantaged area” and provide for a extra remuneration of € 6,000 per year all-encompassing. These GPs can increase their limit up to 2,000 patients.

