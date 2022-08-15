Review, ‘The protected’: The revenge of a murderer

After the resounding failure of ‘Green Lantern’, Martin Campbell managed to make up for it with ‘The Foreigner’, in which he surprised with the return of Jackie Chan to action movies. Four years later, He tried again with ‘La protege’, which is now coming to commercial theaters with the aim of bringing high doses of action to the public, orphan of such proposals. This time it’s Maggie Q, joined by Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson, who takes on the role of avenging assassin.

With a script by Martin Wenk, an expert in the genre having been behind the scripts for the two films of ‘The Equalizer’, ‘The Expendables 2’ and ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’, ‘The protected one’ had all the ingredients to revalidate the success of ‘The stranger’a young woman converted into a murderer by a family tragedy, revenge for the death of a loved one, carefully choreographed sequences of action and shooting, a heroine worthy of rubbing shoulders with Charlize Theron’s Atomic or Scarlett Johansson’s Lucy.

Nevertheless, the film ends up being excessively predictable, even for productions of this type. Every unexpected twist awaits the audience, the action sequences end up being mere fireworks. It is more than clear that in a proposal of this genre, excessively complex or sophisticated scripts are not requested, this is not the James Bond saga, despite the fact that it has the director of ‘GoldenEye’ and the applauded ‘Casino Royale’. However, a touch of freshness, surprise or background in the plot would have been appreciated.

wasted heroin

Despite being a production worthy of two decades ago, an element that must be valued is its protagonists. Maggie Q is magnificent as an assassin. She may want to continue experimenting with the genre. The interpreter already has experience in tough action heroines on television, it was Nikita, and perhaps she could use a new film version of Besson’s character. Although she has behind her two heavyweights like Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton, neither of them manages to dazzle her, she has such a powerful shine that the others are left at the mercy of her charisma, although Jackson and Keaton also stand out.

‘La protege’ is a production for the most staunch fans of action movies. Brutal chases and murders, shots everywhere, he cannot be blamed for sinning honestly. Now, sadly, it looks like it’s broadcast meat for thematic DTT channels.

Note: 4

The best: Maggie Q, the actress deserves an action production at her level.

Worst: The feeling of watching a 2007 production.