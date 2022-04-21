Review ‘The Sinner’ (Season 4): recovers his identity

Bill Pullman returns to life as the singular detective Harry Ambrose in this installment of ‘The Sinner’ that recovers the identity of a thriller for his farewell, leaving behind the mental scratches of the previous season

I don’t know if you would be one of those people who was recommended or recommended to a Netflix series whose first season was really exciting. And it is that, the story about Cora, to which she gave life Jessica Biel, passed from mouth to mouth given its great quality. ‘The Sinner’ made a name for himself in the overloaded panorama of series.

After that installment, based on the homonymous novel by petra hammesfahr, came another two with different results. The second one, with Julian’s story, lowered the level a bit but it was pretty good. The third, Jamie’s (Matt Bomer), got into a series of personal and strange messes that made the season a real disaster (at least that’s what it seemed to me, although the critics seem to be against me…).

this 2022, Bill Pullman (who plays detective Harry Ambrose that accompanies us from the first chapter), has returned with the fourth and a new case of suspense. Is it worth watching after the disappointment of Jamie’s delivery? This we will answer later in more detail, but lthe truth is that everything has returned to channel.

let’s go there with our opinions and impressions on this fourth season of ‘The Sinner’.

Alice Kremelberg is Percy, the season’s fateful protagonist

The Sinner 4: Percy

After the bad experience of the third installment of ‘The Sinner’, our dear and very rare detective Harry Ambrose disembarks -along with his churri Sony (Jessica Hecht)- on Hanover Island (which as such does not exist by the way). Both are willing to escape from the past, since above all Harry still has a head full of demons.

But on a night walk, he sees how a girl from the island runs away from something very scared. Harry, who can’t sit still, follows Percy (Alice Kremberg) until he sees her throw herself off a cliff. The girl is the granddaughter of meg muldoon (Frances Fisher), a famous and beloved -more or less- businesswoman of the island. why the hell did he kill himself Percy?

After notifying the local police, Harry -which we insist he cannot stay still, that of enjoying a vacation does not go with him- he gets fully into the matter trying to help Meg to solve a suicide that seems like something else. Harry’s investigations will introduce us to the protagonist of the season, who obviously has a whole mystery behind her that will lead to a criminal network that we will discover little by little..

And it is that the small and beautiful island, vacation and tourist destination of many, It is not the haven of peace that everyone thinks. Its inhabitants hold many secrets. On such a small island, where everything is based on tourism or fishing, some make a living in a less legal way. Percywith his alleged suicide, has raised them so that our inquirer Harry try to discover them.

Trailer for the fourth installment of ‘The Sinner’

Will he achieve his purpose? The eight episodes of this fourth season of ‘The Sinner’ They will take you to the answer.

Return to suspense without strange dressings

If something won us over from the recommended and recommendable first part of ‘The Sinner’ it was without a doubt its high dose of suspense, the one that makes us accompany the detectives of the series on their way to find the answers. mixed with the interior part and personal problems of the main characters.

What happened in the previous season, the third, was that he left aside the thriller side as such, the purest police procedural that dazzles us so much, to go too deep into the psyche of the characters. A little personal scratches entangling the main plots is fine, but it is that three towns were passed (at least that was my perception, which may differ from the reader of this review).Fortunately, this fourth season of ‘The Sinner’ forgets so much madness and mental scratches to return to fully focus on the investigation and resolution of a case. Harry’s personal demons are still there, those of other characters are present too, but in a lighter and easier to follow way.

Cast of the fourth season of ‘The Sinner’ (Netflix)

Bill Pulman continues to portray Harry Ambrose’s workaholic, even after quitting, and weirdo very well. The story, even with its twists and turns, is easy to follow and understand. The place where the season has been recorded accompanies the mystery. In short, a season that recovers the essence of the series that we all fell in love with. Of course, without reaching the grandeur of the first season.

By the way, with this installment, the series created by Derek Simonds comes to an end. There will be no more seasons. It does not surprise us, even more so, if we see the null promotion of the delivery that we have reviewed… things from Netflix and its bizarre marketing of a lot for certain things and nothing for the rest.

Valoración final de ‘The Sinner’ (Temporada 4): 7/10