[REVIEW] ‘The time traveler’s wife’ (HBO): Eternal love

The speaker is Claire, and the man she is waiting for is Henry. The two love each other madly. But they only have one problem: Henry’s unpredictable time travel. HBO’s six-episode sci-fi romance is written by Steven Moffat, co-creator of the British cult series sherlock and showrunner of no less than five seasons of Doctor Who. It is a very intriguing series, sexy, romantic and at the same time suspenseful.

Clare Abshire is six years old when she meets Henry DeTamble, who will become the love of her life. Henry suffers from a genetic disease that makes him travel through time. The fact is that he has no way of controlling this. Fourteen years after her first meeting, a young Claire meets Henry at the library where she works and is introduced to him. She invites him out on what Henry sees as a first date, telling him not only that she has met him, but that she is his future wife.

The time traveler’s wife It is, above all, a romantic comedy. And, as we know, for a story like this, the attractiveness of the actors, and the chemistry between them, is crucial. The two leads are sexy, brilliant, and the chemistry between them works. They play Claire and Henry Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones, The Good Fight) and Theo James (sanditon). Theo James, whom we have known since Divergent, has a face and bearing reminiscent of James Franco: black eyes, full lips and a winning smile. And also him physique du role, which in this case is not bad for him, since the script requires him to often appear naked. Rose Leslie has an intriguing charm: red-haired, beady blue eyes, she is what you might call a classic Irish beauty, to which she adds a sex appeal of her own.

As you may have guessed, every time he disappears, and it happens suddenly, Henry leaves behind a pile of empty clothes, and appears, naked (Alongterminator) elsewhere, with the problem of having to retrieve the clothes immediately, often the hard way. However, he is unarmed. He often leaves behind an open sink, a running shower and, along with it, time-traveling elements of his body: the baby tooth he lost as a child, strands of hair, in case he cuts them, some blood, in case you lose it.

As you can see, there are a whole series of elements that make an apparently already seen story about time travel more intriguing and complex. The most original, compared to a classic of the genre such as Return to the future is that normally the phenomenon of time travel is controllable. Ultimately, it is something that the protagonist can experience to his advantage. Here, instead, it is seen as an obstacle, a handicap, a penalizing condition. And never as in this case the term “fight against time” acquires its own meaning.

As can be understood, in a series like this one, based on the famous homonymous novel by Audrey Niffenegger, already transposed into the blockbuster movie starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, editing is fundamental, and it is another of the series’ strengths, that allows us continuous surprises and, as in the best of traditions, also curious temporary paradoxes. The structure of science fiction ends up making an assumption like the one that love, with waiting, becomes stronger. And the result is a story told in a very warm, empathetic and sweet tone.

Where to watch The Time Traveler’s Wife?

The series is available on HBO and HBO Max.