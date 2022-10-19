Review – The Woman King, an inspiring and empowering story about Africa’s strongest women

In a time full of social contrasts for women, where on the one hand it seems that excessive violence against us will never end, but where on the other there is an incessant struggle for our rights and the overthrow of a useless patriarchal system as well as of some old “traditions”, arrives in theaters The Woman King, a fascinating, inspiring and highly empowering film about the Agojie, the strongest women in African history.

From director Gina Prince-Bythewood and with a dreamy leading cast, comes a remarkable story of an epic, heroic and adventurous nature, like those that are no longer seen so much in movie theaters, with its respective dose of drama and fiction but widely inspired by real events, where the big screen frames the culture, beauty, value and power of black women in a totally artistic and almost perfect way, being a powerful message for the enormous descendants of African women around the world, but that along the way moves us and motivates the rest of the women equally due to the great feeling of inspiration and identification that it generates.

The Woman King introduces us to the story of the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit that protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. With skills and relentless ferocity, these women were seen as heroines, monarchs and deities, where in a world dominated by the abuse and violence of men, specifically white men, they overcame anyone beyond their lands and were at the same height as their king, Ghezo of Dahomey (John Boyega or Finn in starwars), a king whose culture revered women, surrounded himself and advised them.

However, the real facts that inspire The Woman King primarily follow the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (played by the great Viola Davis) who with the help of her incredible warriors Izogie (Lasana Lynch) and Amenza (Sheila Atim) trains the next generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

The story also follows Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), a young recruit all too determined to become one of the strongest Agojie after being offered as a tribute to the king by her adoptive father, and whose life is about to change completely as she finds a strong bond of brotherhood with her. her warrior sisters, as well as an unexpected blood tie within the ranks of these women.

On the other hand, The Woman King makes us reflect as at a crucial moment in the history of the African people where slavery was the main business for Europeans, Americans and even for the same communities in Africa, is a group of women who under the premise that “there are things worth fighting for”, such as family, friends , freedom and that of your people, seek to ensure the well-being and prosperity of their entire continent.

It is the other side of the coin of movies like 12 years a slaveamong others, where it is not the misfortune caused by the white man that is the protagonist of the story, but the true resistance of a people led by women who took up arms for the preservation of their human rights.

And if we add to all this the enormous cultural enrichment that enlivens the amazing photography of this feature film such as the dance, the song, the music, the beautiful costumes and natural landscapes resulting from a five-month shoot in African lands, we are undeniably facing one of the best film productions of the year.

Of course, it is worth emphasizing the amazing participation of Viola Davis who, as General Nanisca, offers us an innovative performance in her experienced career, showing that she has yet to reveal a whole range of her abilities as an actress. And clearly her fellow actresses are not far behind because in addition to everything, each of them, including Davis, were subjected to harsh physical training and diet in order to embody the powerful Agojie, the Dora Milaje of real life.

The good

The Woman King It has a plot that, supported by its historical veracity, manages to excite, inspire and empower its viewers, especially.

This film comes at a perfect time where the women of the world need to be reminded of their strength and what they are capable of when united.

Each of the performances are exceptional but Viola Davis does it again. She surprises again with her acting talent and dedication to her work, which will possibly earn her a new Oscar nomination.

The Woman King it is rich culturally speaking as it includes elements such as dance, song, music and traditional clothing that make the film a visual, auditory and emotional delight.

The bad

The photography in each of the sets and natural locations is exceptional; nevertheless, The Woman King Despite boasting a five-month shoot on African soil, she seems a bit reserved in how she explores these places. That is to say, it seems that he misses the natural greatness of Africa that is moderately reflected in the film.

Very little is delved into in terms of the antagonists and that leaves a certain gap in the plot.

Verdict

With an approval of more than 90%, The Woman King It has already become one of the best films of the year by returning to the big screen that epic cinema about strong warriors (in this case female warriors) that we had not had the pleasure of enjoying for a long time. However, what really stands out from this enormous production that has it all, is its message of strength and empowerment, leaving a breath of inspiration and hope in a world that is so dangerous for women and for all its inhabitants in general.

Finally, The Woman King It is not intended to be an ordinary story or another kind of universal history, but rather its main objective is to celebrate in a vibrant and restorative way the greatness of black womanhood and the splendor of its culture.