Review: “Till” Makes Social Drama Personal | Entertainment

Review: "Till" Makes Social Drama Personal

Filmmakers almost inevitably use a wide lens for historical moments, like the lynching of 14-year-old black teenager Emmett Till in 1955. In dealing with a defining event for America, it’s only natural that a film would seek to mural a society going through a change.

But in “Till,” a harrowing drama about Till’s brutal murder, director Chinonye Chukwu keeps the focus on Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), refocusing a public crime to learn about the private trauma and subsequent death. Mamie’s metamorphosis into a civil rights activist as a deeply pain-driven act of resistance.

“Till,” which opens in the United States on Friday, is not your average historical drama and is therefore more powerful. In the first scene, Mamie is driving with Emmett (Jalyn Hall) through Chicago as she listens to the Moonglows’ “Sincerely” on the radio. Emmett sings happily, as the camera focuses on Mamie, whose face goes from joy to fear. She knows that the fact that Emmett, as a young black man, is carefree is dangerous. It’s also a first sign of how powerful a role perspective will play in “Till,” and how sharp Chukwu’s camera can be.

