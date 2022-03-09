Review WD_Black SN850, the SSD that Mark Cerny recommends for PS5, is it worth it?

Playstation 5 It arrived in stores at the end of last 2020 allowing the first players to sink their teeth into the latest Sony console that, over the months, has been receiving games and also different updates that have expanded the possibilities of the console.

One of the most anticipated came in July, with Sony launching a PS5 firmware beta that allows expand console storage via a dedicated NVMe SSD slot “hidden” under the casing of the console, a beta that ended up becoming the final version of the operating system and that, today, allows anyone who wants to add more gigabytes to PS5 to be able to have more games installed.

When this beta came out, Mark Cerny (architect in charge of designing the console) recommended a very specific NVMe SSD as his main option to use with PS5, the WD_Black SN850 from Western Digital that in Vandal we have already been able to use together with our digital edition console to tell you how easy it is to install it on our gaming platform, prepare it to work and use it to play.

technical specifications

Ability: 500GB / 1TB / 2TB

500GB / 1TB / 2TB Connection: PCIe Gen4 x4

PCIe Gen4 x4 Connector: M.2

M.2 Dimensions (length, width and height) : 80mm x 22mm x 2.38mm // 80mm x 23.4mm x 8.8mm (with heatsink)

80mm x 22mm x 2.38mm // 80mm x 23.4mm x 8.8mm (with heatsink) Sequential Read Performance: 7000MB/s

7000MB/s Sequential Write Performance: 4100MB/s

The most difficult part of its installation is to remove the casing

Once we received the NVMe SSD we set out to install it in our PS5, a process that we had never done before and that is really simple whether you have hardware knowledge or not. In fact, the hardest thing for us was removing the console shell for the first time (after turning it off and disconnecting all the cables for safety), something that hardly requires force but that has its little trick of performing two simple pull and slide movements at the same time to be able to remove it.

After this we easily see the Hollow for the SSD protected with a screwed plate, using a thin screwdriver to remove it. Once this is done, we remove the cover and we see a new screw accompanied by a circular piece that we must remove to later insert the SSD in the slot (it has a single natural position), fix it with this screw and the circular piece in the console , replace the protective plate and finally put the casing back on. It must be pointed out that we we have used the version of the WD_Black SN850 with heat sinkwhich is somewhat larger in exchange for lowering the temperature of the SSD, something recommended especially when it is going to be used locked up in a place as tight in size as the PS5.

Once we are done with the installation of the hardware we reconnect the PS5 and turn it on, taking us to a automatic process in which we will be asked to format the new NVme M.2 SSD that we have installed to start using it to install our favorite games, it is a process that lasts a few seconds and that immediately puts the WD_Black SN850 ready for use.

Installing or changing games between memories is something simple

Once the formatting is finished, we can start using the new storage memory for our PS5, being able to access all options from Settings->Storage. Here, first, from the option Installation Location we can choose the default unit in which the games are installed that we download or insert into our console, being able to differentiate between PS5 and PS4 games by choosing between the console’s storage or the M.2 WD_Black SN850 SSD in the case of this analysis.

Another thing we can do from the Storage menus is the switch games from one memory unit to another, selecting the unit from which we want to make the “exchange” to click on the games, applications or multimedia content that we want to change places. We, for example, decided to select Grand Touring 7 and Elden Ring to change units at the same time, a process that takes 1:54 minutes from internal storage to WD_Black SN850 for about 150 GB of data exchange and, to make the reverse process we need 10:20 minuteyes

WD_Black SN850, a great performance in the Sony console

Now we come to the really important thing that it is to see how it behaves in WD_Black SN850 at load times or while we play and the truth is that we perfectly understand that it is the choice of Mark Cerny since in the In most cases the charging times are very similar to those of the PS5 internal storage, while playing, beyond this, we have not noticed any perceptible differences when loading textures or that may affect the fps rate.

Below you can see a comparison of the performance of the WD_Black SN850 with respect to the internal storage of PS5, comparing both the time it takes for the game to boot to its start menu and the difference when loading a game using both memories:

A great option to expand PS5 memory

After testing Western Digital’s WD_Black SN850 for a few days, we fully understand why the PlayStation 5 designer decided to recommend this NVMe M.2 SSD memory to expand the storage of the new Sony console, finding ourselves with performance very similar to that of the PS5 SSD in loading times and when running games allowing us to enjoy the “magic” that we begin to see in the new generation thanks to the use of this type of memory much faster than traditional hard drives that allow us to spend more time playing and less time waiting in the menus.

This memory is available in models of 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB with and without a heatsink at a price starting at 121.99, although if you want to buy it for PS5 we recommend that you opt for the model with a heatsink so as not to raise the temperature of the system (more considering where the memory is located, in in which case the base price is 140.99.