Review: “West Side Story” the musical by Steven Spielberg suspended between enchantment and reality





West Side Story is one of the best-known musicals in the world, the second best in film history after “Singing in the Rain,” according to the AFI. Jets vs Sharks, seems to tell the oldest story in the world: the rivalry between two groups. First two tribes, then two families, now two bands of different ethnicities competing in the dirty streets of the West Side of New York in the 1950s. And in this bitter rivalry the flower of a new love blooms, pure and solid against adversity.

In 1597 it was Shakespeare who told us this story through Romeo and Juliet, then in 1957 Arthur Laurents, Stephen Sondheim (libretto) and Leonard Bernstein (music) adapted that century-old tale to take it to Broadway and then to the cinema. First with Robbins and Wise (1961) and now with Spielberg (2021) who has already won the Golden Globe for best musical or comedy film. Both films are unbelievable, making a comparison would be ridiculous. They are films from two totally different generations and you can already hear them only from the staging of the musical numbers. Although it was difficult to deal with a mammoth work like the 1961 film – especially since this is the first musical directed by the director – Spielberg does not disappoint expectations, demonstrating how the film is perfect in line with the rest of his filmography: a magical fairy tale , suspended between enchantment and reality. The work on the director’s direction is amazing: as if he has done nothing else all his life.

Each camera movement follows the choreography and the characters underlining the movements, the constant physical skirmishes between the characters of the two bands. The small changes he makes to the script do not affect the original libretto and indeed he seems to want to give it even more value, bringing what the original film lacks: depth to the characters. Tony turned away from the Jets after a year in jail for nearly killing a kid from a rival gang; Maria (who lives only with her brother and her fiancée) wishes to free herself from her family and build a life of her own; Anita dreams of becoming a stylist and Bernardo is just a protective brother, trying to bring wealth to his family with a small job and his passion for boxing. In the ’61 film, in fact, the characters move in space driven by the plot without leaving too much room for their own personality to come out. For a musical (and a film) of the time this wasn’t a big deal, the story runs smoothly and pleasantly. Now the viewer is more educated, though. He wants aevolution in the characters looking on the screen.

Spielberg it gives them that little bit of characterization they needed to be able to capture the favor of the public (not only for Tony and Maria, but also for Bernardo and Anita or Riff). Perhaps this is precisely the problem of the film: being characters more complex than simple masks, they clash with the ending which, unlike the rest of the film, remains totally unchanged. The arch that Tony crosses to free himself from the violence and discrimination of the neighborhood where he grew up are reset when, after the murder of Bernardo, instead of turning himself in he decides to stay with Maria who forgives the murder of her brother without giving it a single thought instant. The two protagonists seem to move away completely from the roads they had taken at the beginning of the film to end their arc in an unsatisfactory and now stale way.

Tony’s redemption he remains in death, when, given how much his history has changed, he should have been in acknowledging his mistake and spending his life in the awareness of it.

Unfortunately I cannot give more than a mediocre rating like 2.5 to this film. Of course, from a visual point of view it is spectacular, fascinating, and it also delves into the problems of that world that are barely mentioned in the 1961 film, but for this very reason the ending should have taken a new and illuminating direction. A finish that leaves you with a bitter taste.

Valentina Iacone