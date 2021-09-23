review (without spoilers) of the film with Denzel Washington

It took thirty years for the film Until the last clue, written by John Lee Hancock, in 1993, saw the light. Or rather, the smallest light of televisions, because in Italy the movie theater has not seen it, arriving, instead, on various streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, YouTube, Chili and so on. This is a difficult period, we know. It is also true for film production / distribution, especially for a film like this that has such a long and troubled history.

Written in 1993 by John Lee Hancock and directed by Steven Spielberg, who declined. Then Clint Eastwood, Danny DeVito and Warren Beatty. In the end, nothing came of it and the script ended up in the drawer. John Lee Hancock continued his career as a screenwriter (A Perfect World, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil) and as a director (The Blind Side, The Founder). Then the opportunity to reopen that drawer, dust off the script and direct it himself. Now the movie is there, Until the last clue in Italy, The Little Things the original title, with Denzel Washington, Jared Leto And Rami Malek.

Until the last clue: the plot

Los Angeles, 1990. The deputy sheriff Joe Deacon he is sent to the city of angels with the not-so-exciting task of gathering evidence of a murder. What should have been a hit and run, becomes instead a much longer stay. Between old friends and former colleagues, Deacon becomes involved in the investigation entrusted to the young detective Jim Baxter, that is the hunt for a serial killer of women. Baxter and Deacon will begin to collaborate, but the city and the investigation itself will unearth Deputy Deacon’s darker and more secret side.

An atypical thriller

Writing a film in the 90s and making it thirty years later means dealing with the film market, therefore with those thirty years of cinema that have generated film after film: in a nutshell, you have to pass the test of the longevity of your screenplay. , probably retouching it where it is needed. And if we talk about thrillers, then you must be able to play with an audience much more accustomed to this genre, more accustomed than thirty years ago to the stories of serial killers. Think Seven, Zodiac, Prisoners or the Mindhunter TV series, to name just some of the most successful products of this genre in the last thirty years, then your mission immediately becomes more complex. What to do at this point? Turn everything upside down, or almost.

Up to the last clue he manages to move very well in the genre because from the genre itself it collects the fundamental characteristics to talk about something else, or rather, to shift attention to aspects more related to the characters, their background, their change, rather than to concentrate with myopia only on the investigation that underlies it. If the latter is a reason of intrinsic interest to the genre, playing narratively with “everything else”, which in this case is the most important thing, is the right choice that makes the film much more interesting and multifaceted.

We are still talking about a thriller, and this is a full-fledged thriller, but perhaps, and this is welcome, the intent is to move the characters within a classic story to tell (more covertly or not) virtues. , defects and changes. An atypical thriller, in short, but which is atypical only has the advantage of working a little deeper, and that’s no small feat. This, after all, is a peculiarity that unites the aforementioned films. But atypical, within the limits, is also the way in which the narration takes its time, or how the plot slowly melts in the service of the characters. Nothing is hectic or so frantic as to leave something on the road. The pace is right, leaving the audience at the mercy of a growing suspense. You get the feeling that anything can happen at any time.

Playing with the times and with the public, dividing it

We have just said that the film has a slow pace, but no less pressing narratively. This is because the characters make the film, and not the other way around. John Lee Hancock has been able to blend the 90s, not too idealized or flaunted as happens too often today with those of the 80s, with elements closer to the current period, creating in a certain sense a hybrid absolutely pleasant without ever hanging on one side rather than the other. And it is clear that the hand had to reshape something of the original script, and rightly so, but it is also evident that the script would still have been good even in the last century, before other masterpieces that have redesigned the genre.

Hence, the film plays with the narrative times and consequently with the public, often also accompanying him by the hand on the sidewalk and then leaving him alone in the middle of a busy road. The film plays with the expectations of the public, surprising them, at other times deliberately disappointing them. The rhythm picks up, something is about to happen, then nothing happens, or maybe something happens that escapes us, something small, a detail. And if the original title fits, the Italian one is definitely less.

But all that glitters is not gold. In fact, without throwing the bait and taking you to the spoiler, we can say that the ending does not shine like everything else, or rather, it moves away from the canons of a third act devoted to the dissolution of the questions. Intended or not, this is a solution that displaces the public, it truly leaves them in the middle of the street like a lost puppy, with a bit of a bitter taste in their mouth. And we are sure that it will be also and above all for this reason that the film will split the opinion of the public in two. Seeing is believing.

Denzel Washington absolute star, Jared Leto perfect and Rami Malek…

There is no doubt that Denzel Washington is one of the best actors around. His ability to bring to life the characters he plays with devotion and skill is special, especially, as in this case, when he finds himself embroiled in a complex and ambiguous character. His character, in fact, is at the center of a story that revolves around him as the earth revolves around the sun. But there is also a side that the public will learn to know, step by step, revealing something of the character that completes (at least in part) his features. A story of characters, as mentioned above.

On the other side is Rami Malek. The actor, perhaps still with the dross of a Freddie Mercury on his mind, is not convincing, exhibiting in favor of the camera a single expression with small variations throughout the film, and which is perhaps inadequate, perhaps out of context. Still, his character is just as important as Washington’s, because it is the natural consequence, certainly the focal point of the film. It is his character who shifts the focus to what the film wants to tell.

But if there are two banks, then there is also a river that flows inexorably in the center. Here then is that Jared Leto, the main suspect in the investigation, proves in shape by playing an indolent, irreverent, realistic and disturbing character, perfectly immersed in his role. What the three will be able to stage is a continuous psychological challenge, played on a tightrope from start to finish, with reversals in the face in which one will wonder who really is the cat and who the mouse.

Until the last clue is a recommended movie. A film capable of involving, even through a setting as fascinating as it is decadent, that of a Los Angeles different from the one we know. Even through a professional direction but with some intuition above the average. Even through a solid script, capable of telling something without the need to make oneself spectacular at any cost. In short, recommended because it is certainly capable, after viewing, of creating more or less heated debates, a sign that the film has hit its target.

