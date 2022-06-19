Reviews: Guide to 10 movie and series recommendations on Paramount +

A little over a year after its arrival in the region, Paramount+ continues to increase its offer. In addition to its “classics”, such as the franchise star trek the MTV unplugged, the specials of South Park or several Steven Spielberg movies like Shark , ET the alien , jurassic-park , The terminal either Minority Report: Previous sentence the streaming service has been adding various titles in recent weeks, some of which are included in this guide.



FIVE SERIES

–players. Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault (creators of American Vandal) put together this hilarious mockumentary about the misadventures of an eSports (more precisely League of Legends) team trying to win their first championship. On the one hand there is Creamcheese (Misha Brooks), a 27-year-old veteran who could never keep his promises, and on the other, Organizm (Da’Jour Jones), the new acquisition who, at just 17 years old, is a prodigy and is soon gaining prominence. . The contradictions and the fight of egos do not take long to surface. A successful exponent of that subgenre that had Funny or Die among its producers and to whom Christopher Guest -prophet of mockumentary- would surely give his blessing. The first three episodes will be available next Friday the 24th.

–The Offer. This 10-episode series that has Michael Tolkin (Ecstasy, The New Age) as showrunner narrates behind the scenes, the hidden history of the production of The Godfather, just 50 years after its premiere. The story -which has generated quite a few controversies- is “based on the experiences of Albert S. Ruddy” and has Miles Teller (the protagonist of Whiplash: Music and Obsession precisely in the role of Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola

–The Handmaid’s Tale / The Handmaid’s Tale. The four available seasons of this dystopia about the ultra-conservative advance based on the novel by Margaret Atwood and with Elisabeth Moss as the protagonist are available at Paramount +. The fifth is on the way.

–Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. In the midst of the fashion for the reconstruction of stories of the rise, peak and fall of great businesses and ephemeral millionaires that includes The Dropout Y WeCrashed, this gripping series with Joseph Gordon, Uma Thurman and Kyle Chandler follows the rise and fall of Travis Kalanick, CEO and founder of Uber. This Californian entrepreneur who had already developed several technological ventures (Scour Inc., ​Red Swoosh) became a billionaire after founding the passenger car service company (application) Uber in 2009 (his fortune in 2014 amounted to 6,000 million dollars ). But not all that glitters is gold and Kalanick was forced by the main shareholders to resign in 2017, after several investigations were launched after a scandal of sexual and labor discrimination that several employees denounced. The sexist environment and the cases of harassment were the final blow for a businessman with an indomitable character, as reckless as he was arrogant and aggressive. In any case, in his case, it was far from bankruptcy: in December 2019, he sold all his Uber shares for more than 2,500 million dollars.

–The First Lady. This Showtime series created by Aaron Cooley, which Paramount+ premiered here, was received with fairly divided reviews. The cast is impressive: the protagonists are Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, but OT Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford, Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Charlie Plummer as Roosevelt in his young version and Judy Greer as Nancy Howe.

THREE FICTION FILMS:

–call me by your name, a film by Luca Guadagnino with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, from a screenplay by James Ivory, based on the novel by André Aciman (the transposition won the Oscar in 2018). This love story between a 17-year-old teenager and an older man set in bucolic Italy in the 1980s quickly became a classic.

–Jerry & Marge Go Large, a David Frankel film with Bryan Cranston and Annette Being. Crowdpleaser as effective as it is superficial, as nice as it is predictable, inspired by true events about a retiree who managed to win 27 million dollars after discovering flaws in a provincial lottery.

–The father, film by the French Florian Zeller that was nominated for 6 Oscars and ended up winning two: its protagonist Anthony Hopkins and the transposition of Zeller’s own play of the same name, which was directed by the renowned screenwriter Christopher Hampton. The success of this drama with Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, Olivia Williams and Mark Gatiss was so great that it is ongoing The sona kind of continuation also directed by Zeller that will star Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.

TWO DOCUMENTARIES

–Ascension, documentary by Jessica Kingdon. This first feature film from Kingdon, which won the Tribeca Film Festival and received one of five Oscar nominations, offers a fascinating insight into the contradictory and changing Chinese reality.

–Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power, documentary by Nancy Lang and Peter Raymont. Photography: John Westheuser. Animation: Charlie Shekter. Editing: Cathy Gulkin and Kathryn Lyons. Sound: Peter Sawade Music: Todor Kobakov. Narration: Tatiana Maslany Duration: 92 minutes. Documentary available on Hulu, on rental platforms (depending on the country) and already circulating on the Internet. revered Canadian writer.

