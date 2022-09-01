Reviews: MUBI Special: Reviews of 13 September releases

This overview includes film reviews by Frenchman Jacques Audiard ( Paris, 13th District ), the Australian Warwick Thornton ( sweet country ), the Scottish Lynne Ramsay ( We need to talk about Kevin ), Iranian Ashgar Farhadi ( Last ), the Portuguese João Pedro Rodrigues ( the ornithologist ), the Spanish Ainhoa ​​Rodríguez ( brave flash ), the Belgians Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne ( the young ahmed ), Indian Payal Kapadia ( A Night of Knowing Nothing ), Colombian Rodrigo Garcia ( mothers love ), the also French Olivier Assayas ( the other side of success ) and the Argentines Gaspar Noé ( Vortex ), Santiago Loza ( Brief history of the green planet ) and Alejandro Agresti ( the act in question ).

Release: September 1

Brief history of the green planet (Argentina-Germany-Brazil-Spain/2019). Script and direction: Santiago Loza. Cast: Romina Escobar, Paula Grinszpan, Luis Sodá, Elvira Onetto, Anabella Bacigalupo and Léo Kildare Louback. Duration: 75 minutes. ★★★★✩

Review by Fernando E. Juan Lima

Release: September 2

Paris, 13th District / Les Olympiades / Paris, 13th District (France/2021). Direction: Jacques Audiard. Cast: Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Noémie Merlant, Jehnny Beth, Camille Léon-Fucien, Océane Cairaty, Anaïde Rozam, Pol White and Geneviève Doang. Screenplay: Céline Sciamma, Léa Mysius and Jacques Audiard, based on the stories Amber Sweet, Killing and Dying Y Hawaiian Getaway, by Adrian Tomine. Duration: 105 minutes. ★★★½

Critique of Victor Esquirol

Release: September 3

sweet country (sweet country, Australia/2017). Address: Warwick Thornton. Cast: Hamilton Morris, Bryan Brown, Sam Neill, Thomas M. Wright, Matt Day, Ewen Leslie, Gibson John, Natassia Gorie Furber, and Trevon Doolan. Screenplay: Steven McGregor and David Tranter. Duration: 113 minutes. ★★★★✩



Criticism of Ezequiel Boetti

Release: September 4

We need to talk about Kevin / We Need to Talk About Kevin (UK/2011). Direction: Lynne Ramsay. Duration: 110 minutes. ★★★✩✩

Criticism of Diego Batlle

Release: September 9

The past / La passé / The Past (France-Italy-Belgium/2013). Script and direction: Asghar Farhadi. Cast. Berenice Bejo, Tahar Rahim and Ali Mosaffa. Duration: 130 minutes. ★★★½

Criticism of Diego Batlle

Release: September 12

the ornithologist (or ornithologist, Portugal-France-Brazil/2016). Direction: Joao Pedro Rodrigues. Cast: Paul Hamy, João Pedro Rodrigues and Xelo Cagiao. Screenplay: João Pedro Rodrigues and João Rui Guerra da Mata. Duration: 117 minutes. ★★★★½

Criticism of Diego Batlle

Release: September 14

brave flash (Spain/2021). Script and direction: Ainhoa ​​Rodríguez. Cast: Isabel María Mendoza, Carmen Valverde and Guadalupe Gutiérrez. Duration: 98 minutes. ★★★½

Criticism of Diego Batlle

Release: September 16

the young ahmed (Le jeune Ahmed, Belgium-France/2019). Script and direction: Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne. Cast: Idir Ben Addi, Olivier Bonnaud, Myriem Akheddiou, Victoria Bluck and Claire Bodson. Duration: 84 minutes. ★★★✩✩



Criticism of Diego Batlle

Release: September 20

A Night of Knowing Nothing (India/2021). Address: Payal Kapadya. Screenplay: Payal Kapadia and Himanshu Prajapati. Photography: Ranabir Das. Sound: Moinak Bose and Romain Ozanne. Edition: Ranabir Das. Duration: 97 minutes. ★★★★✩

Criticism of Diego Batlle

Release: September 23

mothers love (Mother and Child, United States-Spain/2010). Script and direction: Rodrigo García. Cast: Naomi Watts, Annette Bening, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Smits, Shareeka Epps, Eileen Ryan, Cherry Jones, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Samuel L. Jackson. Duration: 125 minutes. ★★★✩✩

Criticism of Diego Batlle

Release: September 25

the other side of success (Clouds of Sils Maria, France-Switzerland-Germany-United States-Belgium/2014). Script and direction: Olivier Assayas. Cast: Juliette Binoche, Kristen Stewart and Chloë Grace Moretz. Duration: 124 minutes. ★★★½

Criticism of Diego Batlle

Release: September 26

the act in question (Argentina-Holland/1993). Script and direction: Alejandro Agresti. Cast: Carlos Roffé, Sergio Poves Campos, Lorenzo Quinteros and Mirta Busnelli. Duration: 106 minutes. ★★★★✩

Criticism of Diego Batlle

Release: September 30

Vortex (France-Belgium/2021). Script and direction: Gaspar Noé. Cast: Françoise Lebrun, Dario Argento, Alex Lutz and Kylian Dheret. Duration: 142 minutes. ★★★½

Critique of Victor Esquirol

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic endeavors and help sustain a quality product that maintains access to all its content for free.

what does it offer OtherCinemas/Club to all its partners and associates?

-Every Friday first thing in the morning they receive in their e-mail box a careful and curated newsletter with analysis of audiovisual trends, festivals and news in the universe of cinemas and streaming.

-Access without additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

-Every Wednesday night they reach their cell phones recommendations in audio and in text of movies and series through our whatsapp channel.

-They can access three months free of charge on the prestigious streaming platform MUBIspecialized in auteur and quality cinema.

-They have discounts throughout the year our courses and workshopsin addition to other benefits that we communicate each month.

What types of subscriptions to OtherCinemas/Club Are they available via Mercado Pago?

STANDARD SUBSCRIPTION: 300 pesos monthly.

subscribe

MAX SUBSCRIPTION: 500 pesos monthly.

(Video and text content will be sent in advance and/or exclusively, there will be additional discounts on our courses and workshops, and priority access to our activities).

subscribe

MORE INFORMATION:

For any questions or further information you can write to our email: OtherCinesClub@gmail.com