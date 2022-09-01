Reviews: MUBI Special: Reviews of 13 September releases
This overview includes film reviews by Frenchman Jacques Audiard (Paris, 13th District), the Australian Warwick Thornton (sweet country), the Scottish Lynne Ramsay (We need to talk about Kevin), Iranian Ashgar Farhadi (Last), the Portuguese João Pedro Rodrigues (the ornithologist), the Spanish Ainhoa Rodríguez (brave flash), the Belgians Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne (the young ahmed), Indian Payal Kapadia (A Night of Knowing Nothing), Colombian Rodrigo Garcia (mothers love), the also French Olivier Assayas (the other side of success) and the Argentines Gaspar Noé (Vortex), Santiago Loza (Brief history of the green planet) and Alejandro Agresti (the act in question).
Release: September 1
Brief history of the green planet (Argentina-Germany-Brazil-Spain/2019). Script and direction: Santiago Loza. Cast: Romina Escobar, Paula Grinszpan, Luis Sodá, Elvira Onetto, Anabella Bacigalupo and Léo Kildare Louback. Duration: 75 minutes. ★★★★✩
Review by Fernando E. Juan Lima
Release: September 2
Paris, 13th District / Les Olympiades / Paris, 13th District (France/2021). Direction: Jacques Audiard. Cast: Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Noémie Merlant, Jehnny Beth, Camille Léon-Fucien, Océane Cairaty, Anaïde Rozam, Pol White and Geneviève Doang. Screenplay: Céline Sciamma, Léa Mysius and Jacques Audiard, based on the stories Amber Sweet, Killing and Dying Y Hawaiian Getaway, by Adrian Tomine. Duration: 105 minutes. ★★★½
Critique of Victor Esquirol
Release: September 3
sweet country (sweet country, Australia/2017). Address: Warwick Thornton. Cast: Hamilton Morris, Bryan Brown, Sam Neill, Thomas M. Wright, Matt Day, Ewen Leslie, Gibson John, Natassia Gorie Furber, and Trevon Doolan. Screenplay: Steven McGregor and David Tranter. Duration: 113 minutes. ★★★★✩
Criticism of Ezequiel Boetti
Release: September 4
We need to talk about Kevin / We Need to Talk About Kevin (UK/2011). Direction: Lynne Ramsay. Duration: 110 minutes. ★★★✩✩
Criticism of Diego Batlle
Release: September 9
The past / La passé / The Past (France-Italy-Belgium/2013). Script and direction: Asghar Farhadi. Cast. Berenice Bejo, Tahar Rahim and Ali Mosaffa. Duration: 130 minutes. ★★★½
Criticism of Diego Batlle
Release: September 12
the ornithologist (or ornithologist, Portugal-France-Brazil/2016). Direction: Joao Pedro Rodrigues. Cast: Paul Hamy, João Pedro Rodrigues and Xelo Cagiao. Screenplay: João Pedro Rodrigues and João Rui Guerra da Mata. Duration: 117 minutes. ★★★★½
Criticism of Diego Batlle
Release: September 14
brave flash (Spain/2021). Script and direction: Ainhoa Rodríguez. Cast: Isabel María Mendoza, Carmen Valverde and Guadalupe Gutiérrez. Duration: 98 minutes. ★★★½
Criticism of Diego Batlle
Release: September 16
the young ahmed (Le jeune Ahmed, Belgium-France/2019). Script and direction: Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne. Cast: Idir Ben Addi, Olivier Bonnaud, Myriem Akheddiou, Victoria Bluck and Claire Bodson. Duration: 84 minutes. ★★★✩✩
Criticism of Diego Batlle
Release: September 20
A Night of Knowing Nothing (India/2021). Address: Payal Kapadya. Screenplay: Payal Kapadia and Himanshu Prajapati. Photography: Ranabir Das. Sound: Moinak Bose and Romain Ozanne. Edition: Ranabir Das. Duration: 97 minutes. ★★★★✩
Criticism of Diego Batlle
Release: September 23
mothers love (Mother and Child, United States-Spain/2010). Script and direction: Rodrigo García. Cast: Naomi Watts, Annette Bening, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Smits, Shareeka Epps, Eileen Ryan, Cherry Jones, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Samuel L. Jackson. Duration: 125 minutes. ★★★✩✩
Criticism of Diego Batlle
Release: September 25
the other side of success (Clouds of Sils Maria, France-Switzerland-Germany-United States-Belgium/2014). Script and direction: Olivier Assayas. Cast: Juliette Binoche, Kristen Stewart and Chloë Grace Moretz. Duration: 124 minutes. ★★★½
Criticism of Diego Batlle
Release: September 26
the act in question (Argentina-Holland/1993). Script and direction: Alejandro Agresti. Cast: Carlos Roffé, Sergio Poves Campos, Lorenzo Quinteros and Mirta Busnelli. Duration: 106 minutes. ★★★★✩
Criticism of Diego Batlle
Release: September 30
Vortex (France-Belgium/2021). Script and direction: Gaspar Noé. Cast: Françoise Lebrun, Dario Argento, Alex Lutz and Kylian Dheret. Duration: 142 minutes. ★★★½
Critique of Victor Esquirol
