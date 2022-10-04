Reviews: MUBI Special: Reviews of 9 October releases

From Wednesday, October 5

a common crime (Argentina-Brazil-Switzerland-United Kingdom/2020). Direction: Francisco Marquez. Cast: Elisa Carricajo, Cecilia Rainero, Mecha Martínez, Eliot Otazo and Ciro Coien Pardo. Duration: 96 minutes.

From Friday, October 7

Free Chol Soo Lee (United States/2022). Script and direction: Julie Ha and Eugene Yi. Duration: 83 minutes.

From Saturday October 8

Our little sister / Our Little Sister / Umimachi Diary (Japan/2015). Script and direction: Hirokazu Kore-eda. Duration: 128 minutes.

From Saturday October 15

earwig (France-Belgium-United Kingdom/2021). Direction: Lucile Hadzihalilović. Cast: Paul Hilton, Romola Garai, Alex Lawther and Romane Hemelaers. Screenplay: Lucile Hadzihalilovic and Geoff Cox. Duration: 114 minutes.

From Sunday October 16

Everybody Knows / Everybody Knows (Spain-France-Italy-Argentina-Germany/2018). Script and direction: Asghar Farhadi. Cast: Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín, Eduard Fernández, Bárbara Lennie and Inma Cuesta. Duration: 133 minutes.

Alamar (Mexico/2009). Script and direction: Pedro González-Rubio. Cast: Jorge Machado, Roberta Palombini and Natan Machado Palombini. Duration: 73 minutes.

From Saturday October 22

NightTrain (Ye Che, China/2007). Script and direction: Diao Yi-nan. With Liu Dan, Qi Dao and Xu Wei. Duration: 94 minutes.

Devastating portrait of solitary confinement, work without encouragement, machismo and contained violence that has as its heroine/victim a rather gray and lonely justice employee (great work by Liu Dan) who must deal with prisoners sentenced to death in court of a lost town. Melancholic, hopeless and heartbreaking without being obscene or explicit, this is an interesting second feature film by Diao Yi-nan (Uniform) that was one of the revelations of the Un Certain Régard section of Cannes 2007 and had serious problems with censorship in his country. DIEGO BATLLE

From Saturday October 29

Lourdes (Austria-France-Germany/2009). Script and direction: Jessica Hausner. Cast: Sylvie Testud, Léa Seydoux and Bruno Todeschini. Duration: 99 minutes.



The film focuses on a group of pilgrims who visit the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in the hope of seeing their wishes turned into divine miracles. Christine (Sylvie Testud, winner of the Best Actress award at the 2009 Venice Film Festival, where the film also won the FIPRESCI and SIGNIS awards) suffers from sclerosis and participates, in her wheelchair and with her perennial smile, in a visit guided to the temple Will she be the protagonist of the expected miracle? The film unfolds a playful game of genres, jumping with parsimony and subtlety from religious comedy (outlined with fine irony) to existential drama, going through a suggestive approach to the fantastic. In fact, the ambivalence with which Hausner approaches the idea of ​​the miracle is not far removed from that used by M. Night Shyamalan to approach heroism in the protégé. The problem is that the Austrian director seems so enthralled with the universe of liturgies, symbols and despair that she loses sight of the narrative tension, which is diluted in a distanced staging, whose insistent coldness sometimes borders on her affectation. Without being a failed film -Hausner knows what she wants and pursues it with sobriety and elegance-, Lourdes he does not manage to cross the border imposed by his own theses, moving away from the possibility of emotion. MANU YANEZ

From Sunday October 30

The Neon Demon (USA-Denmark/2016). Direction: Nicolas Winding Refn. Cast: Elle Fanning, Karl Glusman, Jena Malone, Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, and Bella Heathcote. Duration: 117 minutes.

Or we are very wrong when we praise drivers, or Refn went to any side won by his gigantic ego and his increasingly insubstantial formal preciousness. Elle Fanning (a good actress subjected to all kinds of nonsense here) is a 16-year-old orphan who arrives at a motel in Los Angeles with just what she is wearing and will soon become an icon of the most exclusive, extravagant and miserable world of fashion ( photographers, designers and models are all despicable people). The shots are one more impressive than the other, but the initial fascination for the composition of each painting and for the sound/musical deployment of Cliff Martínez is later followed by irritation at the banality, coldness and arrogance of a proposal that, despite its bloody excesses (cannibalism included), it ended up being an exercise in formal virtuosity for an artificial and empty proposal. Nobody is safe: neither Fanning, nor Keanu Reeves, nor Jena Malone, nor Christina Hendricks… The Dane plays David Lynch, but The Neon Demon It is not Mulholland Drive neither Twin Peaks. It is an exercise in insurmountable and unsustainable petulance and artistic whim. DIEGO BATLLE

